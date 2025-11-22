A sweet lover's guide to Murshidabad

The Dudhorias are known for their unique culinary heritage, a blend of Rajasthani, Mughal and Bengali influences, and a selection of recipes rooted in memory and shaped by their new homes. Sweets continue to remain at the heart of the cuisine, and stand out for their unique innovations. “My late grandmother recalled, the halwai khana (sweet-making quarters in the mansion) was alive with the sounds of utensils, the fragrance of ghee being mixed in milk and chatter of over 30 halwais," says Lipika. The Halwai Khana Chowk at Bari Kothi is a two-storey structure that served as the family’s main kitchen. “Most of the halwais came from Rajasthan, carrying with them their traditional recipes," she adds.