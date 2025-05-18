Tablescaping ideas for a summer brunch
SummaryFind a theme and colour scheme that blend in with the season, look for your grandmother’s vintage candle stand as a centrepiece, and keep the flowers fresh for your summer brunch table
Sometimes the smallest of details can elevate your brunch party, and bring everyone around the table. Trust the pretty flamenco figurine that you picked up from your last holiday in Spain, your grandmother’s vintage candle stand, or the handloom table runner you bought from a craft exhibition, to get them talking.
As a host, setting up the table for your guests is as important as the food and drinks. And you don’t have to go out of your way to achieve it. “The overall feeling should be relaxed and inviting rather than a stuffy, formal setting," says Pune-based Shilpa Banerjee, founder of Etherial Experiences that designs table settings for intimate gatherings. As a host, the most important thing is to make your guests seated at the table feel special. “Being practical, and at the same time using elements that are functional, helps," points out Mumbai-based Ami Kothari, who runs Dining Couture that hosts table styling workshops and designs dining experiences.