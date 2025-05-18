Tablescaping ideas for a summer brunch

As a host, setting up the table for your guests is as important as the food and drinks. And you don’t have to go out of your way to achieve it. “The overall feeling should be relaxed and inviting rather than a stuffy, formal setting," says Pune-based Shilpa Banerjee, founder of Etherial Experiences that designs table settings for intimate gatherings. As a host, the most important thing is to make your guests seated at the table feel special. “Being practical, and at the same time using elements that are functional, helps," points out Mumbai-based Ami Kothari, who runs Dining Couture that hosts table styling workshops and designs dining experiences.

As a host, setting up the table for your guests is as important as the food and drinks. And you don’t have to go out of your way to achieve it. “The overall feeling should be relaxed and inviting rather than a stuffy, formal setting," says Pune-based Shilpa Banerjee, founder of Etherial Experiences that designs table settings for intimate gatherings. As a host, the most important thing is to make your guests seated at the table feel special. “Being practical, and at the same time using elements that are functional, helps," points out Mumbai-based Ami Kothari, who runs Dining Couture that hosts table styling workshops and designs dining experiences.

Get started with these easy and thoughtful tablescaping ideas for your next summer brunch at home.

Choose a theme that blends in with the season. “An inspiration that works great in summer is the sea or a beach picnic. If you have collectibles from a beach holiday such as sea shells or driftwood, introduce them here," suggests Kothari. Adding a tropical vibe with palm leaves, seasonal fruits or rattan accents, also work in summer.

When it comes to colour schemes, “think of colours you’d see in a summer garden or by the sea," says Banerjee. Soft blues, sunny yellows, coral, mint green or crisp white help in enhancing the mood of the season. Using tablecloths or runners and napkins in lighter shades keeps things breezy. “Citrus colours such as tangerine orange or lime green also exude freshness given the harsh weather," says Kothari.

Linen table cloth and napkins for a summer brunch table.

A centrepiece not only adds visual appeal to a table, but also allows fun conversations. A seasonal fruit display, or books and candles are great ideas. “Arrange seasonal fruits like berries, grapes or figs in a tiered stand or a stylish bowl, or use books as a base to place candles. A decorative water dispenser infused with cucumber and mint, or simple iced tea and lemonade also works in summer," shares Banerjee.

Fresh flowers have their own charm at any brunch table. “While faux flowers can be reused, fresh ones are biodegradable," says Banerjee. Opt for sunflowers, white roses and lilies, or even simple sprigs of leaves. “Depending on the theme, and if the food menu is Indian, marigold or mogra wreaths around the centrepiece and crockery look elegant," she adds.

Kothari suggests investing in neutral crockery as it is easy to mix and match. “It’s also great to have smaller plates in ceramic for flying buffet or tapas menus, as there is a noticeable move away from large plates to single portion, bite-sized foods. This encourages movement, mingling and more conversations," she points out. For Indian-themed brunches, terracotta adds an earthy, rustic charm to the table during summer, says Banerjee.

