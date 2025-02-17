Dinner with a side of action

It was meant to be a straightforward Italian dinner until the chef brought out a huge cheese wheel to the table. Hot pasta and boiling water were ceremoniously dumped into its crater-like center. As the pasta melted the cheese, the chef scraped away with gusto, coating every strand of spaghetti in fresh, creamy goodness. The whole production, performed tableside on a cart, became a spectacle for the entire restaurant – think oohs, aahs, and maybe a little drool. This showstopper dish pasta alla ruota is the star at Pimalai Resort and Spa in Krabi, Thailand. At The Fat Duck, a fine dining restaurant in Berkshire, England, Heston Blumenthal elevates tableside cooking to performance art. For dessert, an ice cream machine billowing smoke, materialises at the table. The server then conjures up frozen delights using liquid nitrogen. Dinner and a magic show? Consider it served.

Closer home in India, chef Vivek Salunkhe is amping up the quintessential Mumbai favourite bhurji at his brand new omakase restaurant Crackle Kitchen in Bangaluru’s Indira Nagar. Inspired by hot spring eggs of Japan (where eggs are slowly poached in the shell in hot spring water) Sakunkhe cracks open slow-cooked eggs on a sizzling skillet on the table and stirs up the silky egg whites and custard-like yolks into a bhurji. Instead of the usual onions and coriander, Salunkhe's version features tuna flakes, salmon roe, tomatoes and crème fraîche, “Guests love a little tableside action, as it brings some excitement to the dining experience. Chefs these days are much more comfortable to come out and interact with diners," he says. Though bhurji is inherently a humble dish, its tableside presentation at Crackle Kitchen transforms it into an extravagant affair.

The back story

Tableside cooking originated in the 19th century in France (like so many other dining customs) and was once a hallmark of high-end restaurants. It involves preparing or finishing dishes in front of diners, adding a touch of theatre to the dining experience. It wasn’t just a baked Alaska that ignited on the table, an entire fish was de-boned in front of salivating diners and meat carved on the table. The trend started to decline in the sixties and seventies when skilled servers became scarce and restaurants began to strip down fine dining. All that stirring, shaking, cracking and lighting food on fire takes skill and practice. This era also marked a shift in culinary control, with chefs taking charge of the dining experience. They wanted dishes to be delivered directly from the kitchen to the guest, and presented exactly as intended.

Tableside cooking is all about creating a unique and memorable dining experience, with an element of surprise and theatre that diners simply can't replicate at home. “People love personalisation and undivided attention. When you can ask the server to increase the ghee in the tadka, or make the chaat exactly the way you like it, it feels special. But it’s not a new concept. Your mother making phulka for you while you ate in the kitchen was also akin to tableside cooking," says Rajesh Wadhwa, Brand Chef, Loya, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Dals at this swanky new restaurant get the VIP treatment with waiters tempering it at the table. Meats are smoked and chaats built from a cart wheeled tableside. But there pure culinary foreplay for the jwala macchi where a whole, pre-roasted snapper is set alight with well-honed aplomb. The dishes also come with enchanting backstory, a delightful speech about the ingredients and enthusiastic revelations (the kangra khodiya mutton appears black because it contains charred, hand-ground walnut kernels)

At Bastian Mumbai chef Amol Phute sends out sizzling hot river rocks along with a plate of thinly sliced tuna. “When the guest places the tuna which has been marinated in ponzu sauce, it not just sears the fish but also creates a sizzle and a wow factor. It’s like cooking outdoors. Guests love it and it’s one of the most requested dishes on the menu," says Phute, Executive Brand chef at Bastian Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Tableside cooking isn't always about theatrics; it's also a chance to connect with diners. At Ottimo, ITC Grand Goa, servers assemble dishes like prawn and burrata salad tableside, explaining the origin of each ingredient – from Vijayawada prawns to Bangalore burrata and garden-fresh lettuce. “Guests appreciate knowing their food is sustainably sourced," says junior sous chef Ayushmaan Gaur.

Trèsind the modern Indian restaurant in Mumbai has one of the greatest tableside trolleys, where form meets function. The 16-course degustation menu ends with a khichdi which comes with condiments artfully arranged on a marble map of the country. Each ingredient is then incorporated into the khichdi, creating a khichdi that is both a feast for the senses and a balm for the spirit. At Mumbai’s modern European restaurant La Panthera at BKC when the steaming hot chocolate souffle comes out of the kitchen, phones come out, too. A server splits open the souffle to place a crème anglaise inside. The slow decimation of the crème is often watched by diners with phones in hand, documenting for social media posterity. Let's be honest, those candidly shared photos and videos of flaming desserts and other tableside theatrics are keeping this trend alive. No wonder service carts are racing through dining rooms at breakneck speed.

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based food writer.