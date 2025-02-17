Dinner with a side of action
SummaryAlthough it’s not a new concept, the art of tableside cooking is enchanting diners once again. Chefs are tempering dals, smoking kebabs and carving meats in front of guests to boost interactive dining experiences
It was meant to be a straightforward Italian dinner until the chef brought out a huge cheese wheel to the table. Hot pasta and boiling water were ceremoniously dumped into its crater-like center. As the pasta melted the cheese, the chef scraped away with gusto, coating every strand of spaghetti in fresh, creamy goodness. The whole production, performed tableside on a cart, became a spectacle for the entire restaurant – think oohs, aahs, and maybe a little drool. This showstopper dish pasta alla ruota is the star at Pimalai Resort and Spa in Krabi, Thailand. At The Fat Duck, a fine dining restaurant in Berkshire, England, Heston Blumenthal elevates tableside cooking to performance art. For dessert, an ice cream machine billowing smoke, materialises at the table. The server then conjures up frozen delights using liquid nitrogen. Dinner and a magic show? Consider it served.