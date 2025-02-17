Dinner with a side of action

Also read: When AI blends into the restaurant world

Tableside cooking is all about creating a unique and memorable dining experience, with an element of surprise and theatre that diners simply can't replicate at home. “People love personalisation and undivided attention. When you can ask the server to increase the ghee in the tadka, or make the chaat exactly the way you like it, it feels special. But it’s not a new concept. Your mother making phulka for you while you ate in the kitchen was also akin to tableside cooking," says Rajesh Wadhwa, Brand Chef, Loya, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Dals at this swanky new restaurant get the VIP treatment with waiters tempering it at the table. Meats are smoked and chaats built from a cart wheeled tableside. But there pure culinary foreplay for the jwala macchi where a whole, pre-roasted snapper is set alight with well-honed aplomb. The dishes also come with enchanting backstory, a delightful speech about the ingredients and enthusiastic revelations (the kangra khodiya mutton appears black because it contains charred, hand-ground walnut kernels)