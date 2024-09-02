A tamarind-ginger pickle recipe from a book on Onam Sadhya
SummaryPrep ahead with a classic pickle recipe from the newly released, Feast on a Leaf: The Onam Sadhya Cookbook
In an Onam sadhya the tail end of the banana leaf, on your left, is loaded with accompaniments that range from sweet and salty to sour and pungent. You will find the six ayurvedic tastes here, as well as a spectrum of textures: from crisp to soft and liquid.
These accompaniments are placed on the leaf prior to the actual service of the sadhya. As children we were allowed to do some of these placements, especially the banana and chips.