A tamarind-ginger pickle recipe from a book on Onam Sadhya

There is no fixed number of accompaniments that can be served at an Onam sadhya. The poovan pazham (small variety of ripe banana), kaaya varuthatha, sarkara upperi, manga kari or naranga achar, pulli inji/inji thayir and pappadum are usually a must. To this you could add chakka chola varuthatha, a second pickle, steamed Kerala banana, ela ada or unniyappam. Very few people today actually make the chips and pickles at home. These are readily available at South Indian stores or online. If you are unable to find the poovan pazham, you could substitute it with the regular robusta bananas. Pulli inji is also available in bottles today, though making it is fairly simple.