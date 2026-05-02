Why tamarind brings every flavour together

The first thing my grandmother did when she entered the kitchen each morning was say a quick prayer and soak a ball of tamarind. Be it sambar, rasam, kuzhambu, kootu or thogayal, tamarind extract was a must, and starting the soak early meant the tamarind extract was ready by the time cooking began. True to that lineage, tamarind features in almost every south Indian inspired recipe I have shared in this column over the years. I think of it as the ingredient that rounds off everything else and brings harmony to a dish. Salt, heat, sweetness, it balances them all like the backbone bassist in a jazz band, the one nobody notices, but without whom the rest of the band wouldn’t sound right.
Indian cooking uses acid in so many forms that a whole book could be written on Indian souring agents alone. In a face-off between lemon juice and tamarind, the dominant acid in tamarind is tartaric, not citric, which is why it tastes different from a squeeze of lime. Tartaric has a rounder, slower sourness, while citric is sharp and quick. It is also why tamarind plays well with jaggery, palm sugar and dates. The home-economics case is simple: tamarind is always at hand once you stock a block. It needs no refrigeration and gives a predictable output, unlike lemons which may not be in the fridge at all, and when they are, they tend to be soggy or dried out, willing to part with only a few drops of juice depending on their mood.
I can’t write a column on tamarind and not sing a verse of praise for saunth or imli chutney, which brings any chaat to life. Tamarind, jaggery, cumin, fennel, dried ginger powder and a touch of chilli—a lesson in flavour combinations, where a souring agent and a sweetener carry a chorus of spices on their backs. If India were any better at marketing its genius condiments, this one would be way up there with Sriracha or harissa.