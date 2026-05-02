Why tamarind brings every flavour together

Indian cooking uses acid in so many forms that a whole book could be written on Indian souring agents alone. In a face-off between lemon juice and tamarind, the dominant acid in tamarind is tartaric, not citric, which is why it tastes different from a squeeze of lime. Tartaric has a rounder, slower sourness, while citric is sharp and quick. It is also why tamarind plays well with jaggery, palm sugar and dates. The home-economics case is simple: tamarind is always at hand once you stock a block. It needs no refrigeration and gives a predictable output, unlike lemons which may not be in the fridge at all, and when they are, they tend to be soggy or dried out, willing to part with only a few drops of juice depending on their mood.