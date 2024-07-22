Hitting the right flavour notes with Tangra food

There is very little doubt that Kolkata’s Tangra neighbourhood is one of the holy grails of the immigrant Chinese food scene in India. The area is primarily the bastion of the now dwindling Hakka community who settled here from China during pre-Independent India to run leather tanneries. Ever the smart business people, they soon opened noodle shops to feed hungry workers. The Hakkas adapted their cuisine to suit Indian tastes, copiously co-opting the chilli-garlic-coriander leaf holy trinity into their food. This unique fusion serving as a portal for Chinese food into India is known as Kolkata Chinese. With iconic dishes like chilli chicken, sweet and sour pork and the famous Hakka noodles emerging from this confluence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A matter of taste One of the most hotly debated topics in the world’s culinary history is the good old “which came first" conundrum: Chinese noodles or Italian pasta? And while the jury may still be out on that one, there is a popular Tangra-style Chinese noodle dish, simply called ‘egg noodles’ that seems to be the long-lost love child of the two very distinct cuisines. Think of an egg noodle chowmein-meets-spaghetti carbonara.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “This simple noodle dish with beaten egg used to make an emulsion-like unctuous sauce is what I remember first seeing and loving when I landed in the Calcutta (the city’s former name) of the early 2000s and visited Tangra," says Kolkata-based Shaun Kenworthy, a British expat chef and restaurant consultant. He is famous for cuisine-agnostic pop ups around India that have a slight Kolkata-style food tinge to them. “And a culinary chimera is exactly how I see this dish that has Chinese wine, sesame oil and a whole load of chopped spring onions. Replacing the bacon in a carbonara are slices of the sweet-n-smoky Chinese lap cheung sausage that’s still made in Tangra," says Kenworthy. He does his own version of a chili baby corn regularly on his pop-up menus. Usually, the baby corn is served whole, but he purees it and steams it into a savoury cake. Then it’s garnished with chillies and lashings of chili oil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Creative ways to pair dates with sour, sweet and spicy ingredients Hakka Homage Just like Kenworthy, recently there have been several chefs, food festivals and restaurants around India paying homage to Tangra with their own unique riffs. Some are reinventing and elevating classic dishes; and some are utilising cooking techniques such as “wok hei" or that distinct smoky, almost char-like flavour a hot wok imparts. While there are others who play around with ingredients such as the sweet, port wine-like Chinese cooking wine.

This is one Tangra ingredient that gets Mumbai chef Vicky Ratnani enthused. “If I cook a chilli chicken, I make sure to do it in the Tangra style. This means none of that corn starch-made gloppy sauce business. I do super dry batter-coated fried chicken pieces tossed in dark soy, a splash of dark Chinese wine and a whole load of chunky cut onions, capsicum, and chillies. It’s spiced up further with chilli sauce that’s made by two family-run businesses, Pou Chong and Sing Cheung, both still in Tangra," says Ratnani who serves this kind of Chindian fare at his catered banquets and pop ups.

Another example of this Tangra synergy is the aptly named Tangra Street jhol chicken noodle soup that chef Abhijith Sunil Kumar has on his menu at Mumbai’s Cirqa restaurant. “It refers to the fried soupy noodles commonly found on the streets of Tangra. What particularly caught my attention was the chimney soup in Tangra served in Kolkata’s legendary Chinese restaurants like Golden Joy and Kim Ling. I discovered that this style of making chicken broth involves a rich mixture of chicken bones, vegetables and sometimes an egg drop or steamed wontons, creating a similarly intense flavour," says Kumar. As an added inventive homage to the MSG-laden food of Chinese-Indian restaurants, he has come up with his own version of the seasoning where he gets the umami from dried and powered mushrooms for more oomph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the recent nine-day food pop-up called Tales of Tangra at The Westin Gurgaon in New Delhi, the menu was curated by visiting chef Ho Chi Ming from The Westin Pune. It had dishes like scallion crepe pancakes, home-style steamed and pan-fried taro cakes, and braised pork belly, served with a sweet and sour sauce.

Inside influence Drawing in from her immigrant Hakka roots, is Kolkata-based chef Katherine Lim. She, along with the dining experiences company Gormei HK, have hosted several pop-ups. Their most recent pop-up, Noodles & Beyond—A redefined Hakka culinary experience, was held at the Conrad Bengaluru Hotel’s Mikusu restaurant last week. “The idea behind this pop up—as the name suggests—was to dispel the myth that all Hakka food is only about Hakka noodles. It isn’t even a dish as such in our community. It’s just a dish with noodles, veggies and meat with minimal sauces for spicing it up," says Lim who speaks of lesser known Hakka dishes such as yuxiang eggplant, and adapted ones like rice cakes in sweet soy sauce and a whole steamed fish that she has on her menu. “The braised eggplant dish is an intensely flavoured traditional Hakka one that has black bean sauce with dark soy and dark vinegar. I use the local whole bhetki fish for the steamed fish dish, and the rice cakes are made with Bengal’s famous Gobindobhog rice." These last two dishes are reflective of the Hakka community’s penchant for adapting to the local environment and cooking with whatever they found readily available.

“If you want to make great Chinese food, your wok should be hot. That’s the only secret," reveals another Tangra-based Hakka chef, Yin Shung Jonathan from the iconic Kafulok restaurant. It was started by his grand uncle in Tangra almost four decades ago. With his capsule collection of four Tangra-style dishes—including the ubiquitous chili chicken and Hakka noodles—on the menu at Mumbai’s Mool restaurant where he’s a consultant, he hopes to bring more attention to a community he says is dying out. “All our Hakka youngsters are moving to places like Canada for better prospects. While a few of us still remain, trying our best to hold on to a legacy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, as Tangra’s warren of alleys barely echoes the glories of its past, safeguarding and promoting a heritage that’s vulnerable to being lost forever seems deliciously imperative.

Raul Dias is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer.

Also read: A restaurant in Rishikesh offers a taste of food of the gods {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!