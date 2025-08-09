Is Tasmania the best-kept culinary secret of Australia?
The rugged island is now home to peaty single malts, rich wines, and award-winning fine dining restaurants at the forefront of sustainability
In a dining hall bathed in sunlight, I dig into a plate that represents the essence of springtime in Tasmania: sweet peas tumble off a bed of salted fish, finished off with a sprig of tarragon. Bright and tart with just a hint of sweetness, these peas were plucked a few minutes before they made their way to my plate at The Agrarian Kitchen, chef Rodney Dunn’s restaurant and garden in Tasmania’s verdant Derwent Valley. Ten minutes before we sat down to our meal, Dunn took us on a tour of the garden and greenhouse, where he plucked Lacey Lady Peas off the stem and watched in delight as we squealed in surprise when we bit into them—Sweet! Juicy! Peas! “It’s easy to be creative with your cooking when your produce does more than half the job for you," he laughed, his salt and pepper locks glistening in the bright Tasmanian sun as we walked through the garden, once an exercise yard for ward prisoners. That The Agrarian Kitchen sits on land that was once a mental asylum is just an example of how the restaurant embraces regenerative practices and thinking across its space.