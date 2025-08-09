Is Tasmania the best-kept culinary secret of Australia?

I pick up on the same deep local pride at Frank, an Argentinian steakhouse with a Tassie twist that I dine at later. Run by Hobart hospitality veteran Scott McMurray, high-quality Tasmanian produce is a strong focus here. On the menu, I spot local gems: Wagyu from Robbins Island Wagyu Beef, oysters from Tasmanian Oyster Co, and mushrooms from Mr Brown & Towns. While the fare is wildly different in style from The Agrarian Kitchen, it reflects a similar food philosophy of letting the ingredients shine. I’m grateful for this diktat as I dig into fire-roasted oysters, whipped cod roe tostadas and an addictive cola-glazed pork belly.

The next day, I walk off my many calories at the subversive MONA, the Museum of Old and New Art. Having marvelled at everything from The Great Wall of Vagina, 151 porcelain vulvas sculpted from real women and the infamous “poo machine", Wim Delvoye's Cloaca Professional, a machine which turns food into excrement, I make my way to Faro Bar + Restaurant, a gorgeous sun-drenched restaurant in the museum that is arguably more a culinary exhibit at the museum than an eatery. Faro’s ‘platedropping’ menu features dishes like ‘Carcass In Swamp,’ featuring cured and smoked wallaby, warrigal puree and salt-baked beetroot; and ‘Eat The Problem,’ which involves wild Tasmanian fallow deer, candy carrots, plus blackberry and coffee vino cotto. Years ago, the restaurant transitioned to taking farmed animals off the menus, as an extension of the artist Kirsha Kaechele’s 2019 book Eat the Problem, which is dedicated to finding sustainable solutions for food while also protecting local native species. The sprawling museum estate also houses Moorilla Estate, one ofTasmania's oldest vineyards.