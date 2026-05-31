Sweet idleness while sipping amaro in Amalfi

Prachi Joshi

Prachi Joshi is a Mumbai-based writer and content strategist with over a decade of experience across newspapers, magazines and digital platforms. She has reported on lifestyle, travel, cuisine, culture, art and design with a strong focus on experiential storytelling and consumer trends.<br><br>Her work with Mint Lounge has involved covering key shifts in India’s evolving lifestyle and leisure economy as well as reporting culinary travel stories that explore regional food cultures and on-ground experiences. Additionally, she contributes to reputed Indian and international publications and branded content platforms.<br><br>Prachi’s expertise lies in crafting deeply reported yet accessible narratives. She prioritises accuracy, firsthand insight and reader relevance in every piece. Her work reflects on-the-ground reporting, personal exploration and a consistent emphasis on context over cliché. Through her blog, Deliciously Directionless, Prachi has built a distinct voice around slow travel, food and offbeat experiences. Her work has led to collaborations with global tourism boards, hotel brands and editorial platforms, reflecting trust in her perspective and storytelling. Outside of writing, Prachi is an avid photographer, often documenting her journeys through images that complement her works.