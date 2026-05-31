Sweet idleness while sipping amaro in Amalfi

"Let’s see if you can identify the ingredients,” says Friar Marcus, the history expert at Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The bartender pours a shot of the pale, straw-coloured liqueur in my glass. I take a sniff and can straightaway identify the primary ingredient.
“Fennel,” I say. Friar Marcus looks surprised (and impressed). He doesn’t know that saunf is a common digestive in India and that I grew up chewing fennel seeds after most meals. I also identify basil and juniper. The amaro masterclass is going rather well, if I say so myself.