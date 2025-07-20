Lessons from a tea ceremony, ‘gong fu’ style

We began with a peony white from Arya tea estate in Darjeeling, a tea that was wonderfully easy to like, followed by a very tippy black tea from Rujani tea in Assam. This was a familiar favourite for me, but again, I was struck by its sweetness, and how a great Assam black tea needs nothing else to embellish it. With each tea, Karthik shared information about the tea itself, where it came from and what made it worth our time. Bezbaroa had paired the teas with wagashi-style (traditional Japanese confections) small eats, which began with a pandan-coconut jelly followed by some hojicha and chai mochi, chosen to complement the tea. The oolong was the big middle and Karthik had planned this part with three Chinese classics—beginning with the Tie Guan Yin (on the greenish end of the scale) to the Phoenix Dancong (a Duckshit Snowflake that I had enjoyed once and found that I still enjoyed just as much as before) ending with the darker Wuyi rock oolong with its deeply earthy mineral notes. These were paired with a nutty mango tart.