How to be part of India's growing tea community

With matcha trending and Japanese stores, restaurants and brands opening in India, their tea and teaware are easier to find. So different from a few years ago, when even sourcing Indian speciality tea was difficult. On the Collective group, I met Bangalorean Aditya Ramakrishnan who, inspired by his Sichuanese wife, runs the Má Là Kitchen supper club. Tea is a big part of it. He brews and serves Xiao Qing Gan, an aged pu’erh stuffed in mandarin, re-steeped through the meal. And to think it’s a tea one can taste in Bengaluru is a promise of new tea journeys for tea heads.