A tea lover's guide to shows, podcasts and documentaries
SummaryExplore the captivating world of tea through a curated list of shows, podcasts and documentaries that dive into its rich history and culture
There’s a new documentary on tea, released in November, made by filmmaker Christy Hui. Titled Tea: The Drink that Changed the World (not related to the book by the same name by Laura C. Martin), it packs a 5,000-year history into one and a half hours rather well. But it’s without question a film that focuses on China, placing tea firmly in its origins, and inviting the viewer to enter this “fairyland of tea".