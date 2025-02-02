A tea lover's guide to shows, podcasts and documentaries

Tea enthusiasts will like it—the parts I enjoyed most were those set in China. After all it’s here where tea’s secrets abound. Here’s where all the major styles of tea making—black, green, white, yellow, oolong and pu-erh—were created. To be able to see the great rocks of Wuyi, where the famous Da Hong Pao is grown and made, and to see tea masters at work (one said that 24 generations of his family had been in the business of tea making, another was the 12th generation) was quite incredible. Of all the teas, the oolong must be the most elevated of teas because the hand of man plays as much a part as the hand of nature, far more than with any other tea style. To watch father and son further an old tradition and see how it will continue on was a treat. Equally incredible was to hear a tea master speak of an ancestor who inadvertently created the lapsang souchong, setting off a series of events that eventually led to tea’s global popularity.