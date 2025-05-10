Like coffee, hold a tea festival too?
SummaryA festival celebrating Indian tea could showcase everything from our heritage teas to the modern ready-to-drink and cold brews, the trendy boba and matcha to the exotic ‘falap’, ‘dheki’, ‘khilang’ and other indigenous teas
A fortnight ago, I popped in at the India International Coffee Festival in Bengaluru. I am an occasional filter coffee drinker, but conversations with coffee folks have been as fascinating as tea.
Two years ago, India was the host country for the World Coffee Conference & Expo, and the coffee board decided to make that a larger celebration with a part of it open to the public. Bengaluru, thanks to its vicinity to the coffee belt of Coorg and Chikmagalur, played the host. People flocked to the coffee festival and more left aware of this beverage. This year’s festival, from 25-27 April, was on a smaller scale, but very well put together. The Chamara Vajra, part of the Palace Grounds, made for a great venue. The event was not so large that you got lost in a maze, but not too small that you beat a quick retreat. There was plenty of opportunity to discover fresh coffees, new estates, brewing equipment and brands. The coffee board’s stall showcased Indian coffee’s diversity wonderfully. Panel discussions and masterclasses were included to engage with current concerns.