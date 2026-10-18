How to get creative with tea infusions

It’s the time of the year when I look forward to new festive blends but 2026 has been disappointing. I found the old familiar blends featuring chamomile and saffron, but not much else. So, I thought to ditch the blends and ask a bartender for tips for a fun and festive tea.
Hiranmayee Dasgupta is a Nagpur-based mixologist and bar trainer who has been “exploring the world of sober”. Her recipes for tea-based drinks are flexible enough to accommodate a range of teas and flavour preferences. There are both hot and cold infusions.
There are two ways to make the hot brew: you brew the tea first and then infuse it with other ingredients. Or you can combine the tea with the other ingredients as a single brew. With the latter, the challenge is to make sure the tea doesn’t turn bitter. If you are making a cold infusion, the easy method is to combine the ingredients in a mason jar and refrigerate overnight, strain and pour into a glass. Alternately, you can make a hot infusion as above and pour it over ice.
With all the recipes, she recommends dry roasting the tea leaves lightly to improve the flavour. This also means you can bring any tea out of storage or that have been relegated to the back of the cupboard and give them an uplift.
Darjeeling black with apples and cinnamon:
You can use either the first or the second flush although the muscatel will be especially nice. Take 2.5g of tea per cup (200ml) of water. Brew as you normally would, then strain. Infuse the brew with half a red apple (or a whole one, if small) that has been macerated with some sugar and half a cinnamon stick for 8-10 minutes. Strain and pour.