How to get creative with tea infusions

It’s the time of the year when I look forward to new festive blends but 2026 has been disappointing. I found the old familiar blends featuring chamomile and saffron, but not much else. So, I thought to ditch the blends and ask a bartender for tips for a fun and festive tea.
It’s the time of the year when I look forward to new festive blends but 2026 has been disappointing. I found the old familiar blends featuring chamomile and saffron, but not much else. So, I thought to ditch the blends and ask a bartender for tips for a fun and festive tea.
Hiranmayee Dasgupta is a Nagpur-based mixologist and bar trainer who has been “exploring the world of sober”. Her recipes for tea-based drinks are flexible enough to accommodate a range of teas and flavour preferences. There are both hot and cold infusions.
Hiranmayee Dasgupta is a Nagpur-based mixologist and bar trainer who has been “exploring the world of sober”. Her recipes for tea-based drinks are flexible enough to accommodate a range of teas and flavour preferences. There are both hot and cold infusions.
There are two ways to make the hot brew: you brew the tea first and then infuse it with other ingredients. Or you can combine the tea with the other ingredients as a single brew. With the latter, the challenge is to make sure the tea doesn’t turn bitter. If you are making a cold infusion, the easy method is to combine the ingredients in a mason jar and refrigerate overnight, strain and pour into a glass. Alternately, you can make a hot infusion as above and pour it over ice.
With all the recipes, she recommends dry roasting the tea leaves lightly to improve the flavour. This also means you can bring any tea out of storage or that have been relegated to the back of the cupboard and give them an uplift.
Darjeeling black with apples and cinnamon:
You can use either the first or the second flush although the muscatel will be especially nice. Take 2.5g of tea per cup (200ml) of water. Brew as you normally would, then strain. Infuse the brew with half a red apple (or a whole one, if small) that has been macerated with some sugar and half a cinnamon stick for 8-10 minutes. Strain and pour.
For the cold infusion, combine the tea, water, macerated apple, cranberries, and half-one-inch grated ginger (for a bit of heat), in a mason jar. An alternate to cranberries is black raisins or munakka, which bring a sweeter note.
Assam black with citrus and spice:
With its malty flavours, this tea takes well to a citrus pairing. Dasgupta suggests fresh orange and sweet lime peels (from half a fruit), some cracked black pepper, a sprig of fresh rosemary and maple syrup to sweeten. Follow the same method as above.
Another option is to infuse it with caramelised pineapple. Brew the tea first. Melt butter in a pan, add three pineapple slices and toss until caramelised. Add a pinch of salt, half-one-inch of freshly grated ginger, then infuse the tea in this mix for 8-10 minutes. Strain and pour as a hot brew or refrigerate for a cold infusion.
Kangra green with apricot and mint:
Dasgupta reaches for locally grown fresh apricot with a pinch of nutmeg and sprigs of fresh mint, inspired by the Moroccan mint tea. If you are using dried apricot, take 2-3 pieces and pound them lightly before using and allow for a few extra minutes. For the cold infusion, you can replace mint with basil.
Nilgiris black with hibiscus and star anise:
Already aromatic and bright, this tea pairs well with fresh hibiscus flowers, a couple of star anise. Add cloves and a wedge of lime with the rind on. Sweeten with a drizzle of date syrup, for a flavoursome non-alcoholic digestif.
1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.