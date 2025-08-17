When tea becomes a symbol of change

Mahatma Gandhi advocated against tea. It was a colonial product, after all, and he was promoting Swadeshi. He also disapproved of tea’s effects on the body. He thought the tannin in teas had the same effect on the body as that used in the tanneries to harden leather. In his time, even as the nationalists set out to discourage tea drinking, the East India Company was keenly marketing it in India, a country with no prior culture of tea, except in the far eastern parts.

Eighty years later, tea is far from being a colonial habit.

A recent LinkedIn post by tea veteran Abhijeet Hazarika spoke of the first commercial production of tea extracts in Assam. Hazarika has been mentoring the team behind the company Evolving Innovations, started by tea planter Shekib Ahmed, tea taster, buyer and broker Yubaraj Baruah and botanist Kiran Gogoi. For the last four years, they have been working with experts Roshan Borkar (National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research) and Arup Das (Tezpur University) to determine the optimum way to extract tea nutrients. Their experiments have led them to using green tea leaves—not processed leaves—as the source material while determining the most suitable pathways for extraction.

Tea nutrients include a host of polyphenols like L-theanine, theaflavins and catechins, now made available as an ingredient to fortify food products such as cookies and chewable snacks. The team has seen a good run in their lab tests. What the success of this project does is offer tea farmers another avenue to sell their tea leaves, while providing consumers access to nutrients from tea in other forms. Combining tea extracts with those from other locally grown fruits and spices expands the possibilities even more. Where once tea tannins were thought to be harmful, today’s developments offer a science-backed stand to tea’s uses, placing it within a growing band of good-for-you natural products. It’s exciting to think about what this could mean for tea growers, especially in a state like Assam where it’s such a significant crop.

On tea’s place in the world today, it seems to have assumed a role as a symbol, of hope or defiance, depending on what the campaign is, and also a great leveller. In Brooklyn, New York, Miles (who goes by one name only) runs The Tea Stand, a community building exercise that he has begun. I read about it in the last edition of the Leafhopper newsletter by tea scribe, Max Falkowtiz. Miles distributes free tea every month at pre-defined spaces like parks, food distribution centres and even his own home. In 2019, while still in university, he travelled around south-west Asia and North Africa and experienced the communal nature of their teahouses.

Returning to the US, he started working in biotech but he was still thinking about the camaraderie a cup of tea carries. So he set up a tea table in a neighbourhood park. It has since grown into his full-time job, and a hyperlocal movement. On his website, Miles writes, “Sharing tea with our neighbors is how we create opportunities for stillness and conversation in a world that could use a lot more of both."

That tea today connotes new meanings, a beverage for good, even a gentle resistance—Gandhi would have approved.

Tea Nanny is a fortnightly series on the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman is a tea drinker, writer and editor. She posts @AravindaAnanth1