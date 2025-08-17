When tea becomes a symbol of change
On tea’s place in the world today, it seems to have assumed a role as a symbol, of hope or defiance, depending on what the campaign is, and also a great leveller
Mahatma Gandhi advocated against tea. It was a colonial product, after all, and he was promoting Swadeshi. He also disapproved of tea’s effects on the body. He thought the tannin in teas had the same effect on the body as that used in the tanneries to harden leather. In his time, even as the nationalists set out to discourage tea drinking, the East India Company was keenly marketing it in India, a country with no prior culture of tea, except in the far eastern parts.
Eighty years later, tea is far from being a colonial habit.