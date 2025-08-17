When tea becomes a symbol of change

Tea nutrients include a host of polyphenols like L-theanine, theaflavins and catechins, now made available as an ingredient to fortify food products such as cookies and chewable snacks. The team has seen a good run in their lab tests. What the success of this project does is offer tea farmers another avenue to sell their tea leaves, while providing consumers access to nutrients from tea in other forms. Combining tea extracts with those from other locally grown fruits and spices expands the possibilities even more. Where once tea tannins were thought to be harmful, today’s developments offer a science-backed stand to tea’s uses, placing it within a growing band of good-for-you natural products. It’s exciting to think about what this could mean for tea growers, especially in a state like Assam where it’s such a significant crop.