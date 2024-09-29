The legacy of Thomas Lipton
SummaryWe talk of provenance now but that’s what Thomas Lipton did over 100 years ago—offer his customers tea that was branded, packed at source and affordable
By the time I arrived at Sri Lanka’s Amba tea estate it was late evening and dark. In the morning, a short walk to the dining area was all it took for gorgeous views of the valley. Later, standing at the edge of the estate, overlooking the valley and beyond, I could see the famous Little Adam’s Peak, a popular hiking trail. And not far from it, I was told, was Lipton’s Seat, famous for its views and named for the man who created the Lipton brand of tea.