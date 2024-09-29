The legacy of Thomas Lipton

Lipton not only partnered with Taylor to buy his tea but went on to purchase several tea estates in the central highlands. He began to package tea rather than sell it loose as was the practice. We talk of provenance now but that’s what Lipton did over 100 years ago—offer his customers tea that was branded, packed at source and affordable, or as his slogan said: “Direct from the tea garden to the tea pot". In a 2016 NPR article, author Jeff Koehler writes that, “The packets were so successful that Lipton began selling his tea not just in his own shops, but through other retailers—in the UK and beyond. In 1893, he headed to the World’s Fair in Chicago, where he sold 1 million packets of Ceylon tea."