How to pair tea with chocolate and cheese
SummaryThe tannins, antioxidants, and polyphenols allow for interesting pairings
Last month I reached out to Dona Aideau who hosts tea and chocolate pairings, not something one hears about often. It turned out that we were practically neighbours in Puducherry and so, I walked over one Saturday afternoon for tea. Her architect husband, Dorian, had made chocolate mousse and Aideau brewed an Assam that her tea planter father had made, a tippy high-grade black tea that made a golden red cup, as only an Assam can. The hot tea effortlessly accentuated the richness and smoothness of the chocolate.