How to pair tea with chocolate and cheese

Aideau’s roots are in Assam and tea, a way of life. A few years ago she started looking at tea pairings systematically. Spending time in France allowed her to explore the world of cheese, seeking parallels from its more traditional pairing with wine. Calling tea a versatile partner for food pairings, she says, “Tea, unlike alcohol, offers the advantage of tannins, antioxidants, and polyphenols, allowing us to enjoy its complexities without intoxication." In these last few years, Aideau has championed tea by hosting tea and chocolate/ cheese pairing workshops—she was also at the annual Indian Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival, held in Bengaluru, last year and this year. With Christmas around the corner, I asked her for recommendations on putting together a chocolate board with tea at home.