Spend a day with tea pluckers
SummaryThe unexplored stories of women tea pluckers can be best experienced through home stays that a handful of estates offer
When I see the image of a woman tea plucker—versions of it are used by businesses in their marketing of tea—it rather bothers me. Perhaps it’s because when you walk into a tea estate and see women at work, they smile in greeting, they allow you to photograph them, and they make a pretty picture. But can we stop and see beyond the picture to truly understand the contribution of these women to tea making. The industry has more women working in it than men, and many at this level as tea pluckers.