The many trials of making tea

I spent a weekend recently in Kurseong, West Bengal—in the company of tea. Over the course of 48 hours, the weather changed from hot to pleasant to torrential, unrelenting rain. My first morning, however, is clear and cool, and I set out to walk through the Makaibari tea estate. Plucking was in full swing, and I joined in. “Use both hands," calls out Sanjay Das, the estate manager.

“You missed one," says the plucker near me, pointing to the shoots sticking up. “And there. And there."

I give up.

What can go wrong on the field, I ask Das, and he walks me through a long list of things. Weather, unseasonal rain, extended drought and frost, all of which are now frequent concerns. But there’s more. There are pest and fungal infestations, especially with high humidity, soil and bush health, which depends on how the field has been cared for, and correct plucking—not coarse or overgrown leaves.

Also Read | How Thai is that green curry?

Making tea is—on paper—not complicated. To make black tea—our favourite kind—there are five steps. After plucking, the leaves are withered to reduce their moisture content. The leaves then go into a rolling machine where the act of rolling bruises the leaves, causing them to start oxidising—black tea is fully oxidised. Next, the leaves are sent to the dryer and onward to the sorting machine. And yet, despite the same set of steps, not every batch of tea that comes from the sorter tastes the exact same.

View Full Image At Makaibari tea estate. (Aravinda Anantharaman)

“Over or under-withering can impact the enzymatic activity of the leaf," says Das. In the rolling machine, excessive pressure may crush the leaf, causing it to lose essential compounds. Overfiring the tea can scorch the leaf, and if underfired, it can retain moisture, risking microbial growth, he adds. The sorting machine segregates the tea by size and density. Mistakes affect the tea’s final flavour, and in a large batch, that’s a big problem.

As we walk through the factory, the aroma of freshly made tea hangs in the air. It’s easy to think nothing can go wrong. But when it does, it’s hard to fix the mistakes. If it’s caught mid-process, like extending or reducing the oxidation stage, or adjusting the firing temperature while drying, that’s a lucky break. But once a mistake is missed, crossing a threshold in processing, it can’t be undone. When this happens, says Das, "It is either downgraded or removed from our premium line to maintain brand integrity."

We take some tea straight from the sorter to brew. Someone once told me that for the best Darjeeling, one has to have it on the estate. I remember this as I drink my tea.

Tea folks are a philosophical bunch, and I can see why—they live with so much uncertainty, seeking perfection and yet accepting that it may not be present everyday. Somehow this has not carried down the chain to us—to recognise everything that has gone right in making a tea, to forgive minor deviations in flavour and to applaud every near-perfect cup.

Also Read | Everything you ever wanted to know about Chilean wines

Tea Nanny is a fortnightly series on the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman is a tea drinker, writer and editor. She posts @AravindaAnanth1