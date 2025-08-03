The many trials of making tea
Weather, pest infestations, soil and bush health, or even any negligence in the processing of leaves could affect the final flavour of tea, and in a large batch, that’s a problem
I spent a weekend recently in Kurseong, West Bengal—in the company of tea. Over the course of 48 hours, the weather changed from hot to pleasant to torrential, unrelenting rain. My first morning, however, is clear and cool, and I set out to walk through the Makaibari tea estate. Plucking was in full swing, and I joined in. “Use both hands," calls out Sanjay Das, the estate manager.
“You missed one," says the plucker near me, pointing to the shoots sticking up. “And there. And there."
I give up.