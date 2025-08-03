The many trials of making tea

Making tea is—on paper—not complicated. To make black tea—our favourite kind—there are five steps. After plucking, the leaves are withered to reduce their moisture content. The leaves then go into a rolling machine where the act of rolling bruises the leaves, causing them to start oxidising—black tea is fully oxidised. Next, the leaves are sent to the dryer and onward to the sorting machine. And yet, despite the same set of steps, not every batch of tea that comes from the sorter tastes the exact same.