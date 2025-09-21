Your guide to the many colours of tea
The Europeans named black tea for its dark oxidised leaves. In China, it is ‘hong cha’ or red tea, named after the colour of the liquor. Whereas green tea is not oxidised, indicating still green leaf, and white tea is named for the downy hair on the buds after it has been processed
My 13-year-old has taken to sharing Reels on the absurdities of language and how it can confuse one terribly if you’re a new learner trying to grasp the rules. Like how “height" and “weight" are pronounced in English, or how “French fries" may not actually be French. Every language seems to take a jibe at another. They are good for a laugh. And even as I chuckled, I thought about how tea suffers from a similar confusion in its many names and what they actually mean. It rang home as I set out to brew a yellow and a purple tea this weekend.