Why Indian tea tourism is ditching colonial bungalows for active, social experiences

Tea has an image problem. In India, we still think of it as comforting and familiar, or as a drink to pause, unwind with. Both are true, but they carry a passivity that does tea no favours. Add to this, we’ve marketed tea on nostalgia or health—well-worn but lacking appeal to a new generation.
Look at any beverage that’s trending or has the attention of 20-somethings. Coffee is associated with high energy. So too is matcha, which managed to push wellness into a visually striking and social-media-friendly drink. Boba, even if it became more about toppings and tapioca, showed that tea could be playful. The lesson seems obvious: make tea fun.
I drove into Amchong Tea Estate, outside Guwahati, last month, with signages advertising ATV rides and an all-day restaurant called Steep House—none of the promise of colonial bungalows, serene gardens or photo-ops with tea pluckers. Amchong’s hilly terrain had been tapped for a 5km ATV trail.
Despite it being a weekday, Steep House saw a steady stream of local guests, many arriving in the morning and staying the day. There were tea mocktails on the menu but the food was familiar Indian and continental fare rather than a celebration of tea or Assamese cuisine.