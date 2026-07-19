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Why Indian tea tourism is ditching colonial bungalows for active, social experiences

Aravinda Anantharaman
3 min read19 Jul 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Fritters made with tea leaves.
Fritters made with tea leaves. (courtesy amchong tea estate)
Summary

From ATV trails to mini factories, tea estates are ditching passive, colonial nostalgia for high-energy experiences 

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Tea has an image problem. In India, we still think of it as comforting and familiar, or as a drink to pause, unwind with. Both are true, but they carry a passivity that does tea no favours. Add to this, we’ve marketed tea on nostalgia or health—well-worn but lacking appeal to a new generation.

Tea has an image problem. In India, we still think of it as comforting and familiar, or as a drink to pause, unwind with. Both are true, but they carry a passivity that does tea no favours. Add to this, we’ve marketed tea on nostalgia or health—well-worn but lacking appeal to a new generation.

Look at any beverage that’s trending or has the attention of 20-somethings. Coffee is associated with high energy. So too is matcha, which managed to push wellness into a visually striking and social-media-friendly drink. Boba, even if it became more about toppings and tapioca, showed that tea could be playful. The lesson seems obvious: make tea fun.

Look at any beverage that’s trending or has the attention of 20-somethings. Coffee is associated with high energy. So too is matcha, which managed to push wellness into a visually striking and social-media-friendly drink. Boba, even if it became more about toppings and tapioca, showed that tea could be playful. The lesson seems obvious: make tea fun.

Also Read | The finest green tea grows in Arunachal's Gobuk village

I drove into Amchong Tea Estate, outside Guwahati, last month, with signages advertising ATV rides and an all-day restaurant called Steep House—none of the promise of colonial bungalows, serene gardens or photo-ops with tea pluckers. Amchong’s hilly terrain had been tapped for a 5km ATV trail.

Despite it being a weekday, Steep House saw a steady stream of local guests, many arriving in the morning and staying the day. There were tea mocktails on the menu but the food was familiar Indian and continental fare rather than a celebration of tea or Assamese cuisine.

Later, chatting with Shivani Khemka, director of Steep House, whose husband Ananya runs the family estate, I learned they’d introduced tea-infused dishes early on, but it had few takers. Evidently, people came here for a day out, not for a tea masterclass.

Afterwards, over a pot of white tea made in the demo factory attached to the restaurant, I asked Ananya Khemka, director of the parent company Bhauram Jodhraj who conceptualised the Amchong Leaf experiences, about his positioning of tea tourism. He was clear that revenue was a priority and to see that footfall meant giving people a reason to come. The inspiration came from travels through South-East Asia and visits to Sula Vineyards in Maharashtra. His family bought the estate in 1958, and their tea is mostly exported, but Khemka’s plan for tourism is to compensate for the low seasons and lull market periods.

Also Read | In Arunachal Pradesh, homegrown tea keeps the kettle on the boil

A person dressed in a tiger costume stopped to amuse some children. Doesn’t all this distract from tea? Ananya pointed out the window at the tea-covered slopes and ran me through all the tea-touch points they had. Weekend visitors waiting for a table are encouraged to watch a short film on tea. A mini factory is open for them to see how tea is made. A young guide outside the restaurant patiently explains the difference between chinary and assamica plants in the mini tea garden. On the jeep ride, the driver says guests ask questions about shade trees, pruning and cultivation. And late afternoon, the popular order at the Steep House is chai and pakoras made with fresh tea leaves.

There are two lessons here for tea estates: one, that an estate experience should be about active fun to appeal to the young, and, if we want to shift tea habits among Indian drinkers, they need to be our focus. Until now, we have created offerings for the affluent tourist seeking an escape but the real opportunity could be in what we offer the everyday Indian tea drinker.

1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.

Also Read | Why the tea flower deserves your attention
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Meet the Author

Aravinda Anantharaman

Aravinda Anantharaman has been writing the fortnightly tea column "1001 Teas" for Mint Lounge since Read more

2019, exploring tea culture through the lens of heritage, craft, community, and trade. She has been writing on tea for a decade, and has extensively covered tea people, communities and markets for publications such as World Tea News, STiR Tea and Coffee, and Tea Journey.<br><br>For the Lounge, she has written several cover stories on topics ranging from tea tourism and Tibetan exile narratives to the preservation of personal histories.<br><br>Aravinda has worked as a children's librarian, author and editor over the last 26 years. She has published two children's biographies with Penguin Random House India and served on the Crossword Books jury for three years. Aravinda is a partner at Copac Media, a communications studio supporting non-profit organisations and artisan brands.<br><br>Her writing centres on documenting disappearing worlds—whether private libraries, traditional tea cultivation, or aging communities—before they are lost. Based in Bengaluru, she is drawn to stories of migration and the question: what do we keep, what do we lose, and how do we pass it on?

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodWhy Indian tea tourism is ditching colonial bungalows for active, social experiences

Why Indian tea tourism is ditching colonial bungalows for active, social experiences

Aravinda Anantharaman
3 min read19 Jul 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Fritters made with tea leaves.
Fritters made with tea leaves. (courtesy amchong tea estate)
Summary

From ATV trails to mini factories, tea estates are ditching passive, colonial nostalgia for high-energy experiences 

Gift this article

Tea has an image problem. In India, we still think of it as comforting and familiar, or as a drink to pause, unwind with. Both are true, but they carry a passivity that does tea no favours. Add to this, we’ve marketed tea on nostalgia or health—well-worn but lacking appeal to a new generation.

Tea has an image problem. In India, we still think of it as comforting and familiar, or as a drink to pause, unwind with. Both are true, but they carry a passivity that does tea no favours. Add to this, we’ve marketed tea on nostalgia or health—well-worn but lacking appeal to a new generation.

Look at any beverage that’s trending or has the attention of 20-somethings. Coffee is associated with high energy. So too is matcha, which managed to push wellness into a visually striking and social-media-friendly drink. Boba, even if it became more about toppings and tapioca, showed that tea could be playful. The lesson seems obvious: make tea fun.

Look at any beverage that’s trending or has the attention of 20-somethings. Coffee is associated with high energy. So too is matcha, which managed to push wellness into a visually striking and social-media-friendly drink. Boba, even if it became more about toppings and tapioca, showed that tea could be playful. The lesson seems obvious: make tea fun.

Also Read | The finest green tea grows in Arunachal's Gobuk village

I drove into Amchong Tea Estate, outside Guwahati, last month, with signages advertising ATV rides and an all-day restaurant called Steep House—none of the promise of colonial bungalows, serene gardens or photo-ops with tea pluckers. Amchong’s hilly terrain had been tapped for a 5km ATV trail.

Despite it being a weekday, Steep House saw a steady stream of local guests, many arriving in the morning and staying the day. There were tea mocktails on the menu but the food was familiar Indian and continental fare rather than a celebration of tea or Assamese cuisine.

Later, chatting with Shivani Khemka, director of Steep House, whose husband Ananya runs the family estate, I learned they’d introduced tea-infused dishes early on, but it had few takers. Evidently, people came here for a day out, not for a tea masterclass.

Afterwards, over a pot of white tea made in the demo factory attached to the restaurant, I asked Ananya Khemka, director of the parent company Bhauram Jodhraj who conceptualised the Amchong Leaf experiences, about his positioning of tea tourism. He was clear that revenue was a priority and to see that footfall meant giving people a reason to come. The inspiration came from travels through South-East Asia and visits to Sula Vineyards in Maharashtra. His family bought the estate in 1958, and their tea is mostly exported, but Khemka’s plan for tourism is to compensate for the low seasons and lull market periods.

Also Read | In Arunachal Pradesh, homegrown tea keeps the kettle on the boil

A person dressed in a tiger costume stopped to amuse some children. Doesn’t all this distract from tea? Ananya pointed out the window at the tea-covered slopes and ran me through all the tea-touch points they had. Weekend visitors waiting for a table are encouraged to watch a short film on tea. A mini factory is open for them to see how tea is made. A young guide outside the restaurant patiently explains the difference between chinary and assamica plants in the mini tea garden. On the jeep ride, the driver says guests ask questions about shade trees, pruning and cultivation. And late afternoon, the popular order at the Steep House is chai and pakoras made with fresh tea leaves.

There are two lessons here for tea estates: one, that an estate experience should be about active fun to appeal to the young, and, if we want to shift tea habits among Indian drinkers, they need to be our focus. Until now, we have created offerings for the affluent tourist seeking an escape but the real opportunity could be in what we offer the everyday Indian tea drinker.

1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.

Also Read | Why the tea flower deserves your attention
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Aravinda Anantharaman

Aravinda Anantharaman has been writing the fortnightly tea column "1001 Teas" for Mint Lounge since Read more

2019, exploring tea culture through the lens of heritage, craft, community, and trade. She has been writing on tea for a decade, and has extensively covered tea people, communities and markets for publications such as World Tea News, STiR Tea and Coffee, and Tea Journey.<br><br>For the Lounge, she has written several cover stories on topics ranging from tea tourism and Tibetan exile narratives to the preservation of personal histories.<br><br>Aravinda has worked as a children's librarian, author and editor over the last 26 years. She has published two children's biographies with Penguin Random House India and served on the Crossword Books jury for three years. Aravinda is a partner at Copac Media, a communications studio supporting non-profit organisations and artisan brands.<br><br>Her writing centres on documenting disappearing worlds—whether private libraries, traditional tea cultivation, or aging communities—before they are lost. Based in Bengaluru, she is drawn to stories of migration and the question: what do we keep, what do we lose, and how do we pass it on?

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodWhy Indian tea tourism is ditching colonial bungalows for active, social experiences
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