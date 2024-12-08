Teas loved by crazy rich Asians
SummaryDive into the luxurious world of tea as depicted in novelist Kevin Kwan's Crazy Rich Asians trilogy
It was a tea-loving author who started off my dalliance with cosy crimes that transformed into a 20-year affair before gently fizzling out. My current infatuation is also set off by a tea-loving author, Kevin Kwan, and his Crazy Rich Asians trilogy. With his latest book, Lies and Weddings, I made plans for an indulgent weekend, eagerly seeking the tea bits and trivia. Alas, the tea nerdery was completely missing. Not even a detour in Morocco for a proper lesson on mint tea traditions.
Even as I googled for possible reasons why (Has he defected to the more caffeinated daily drink? Does his editor not like tea?), I couldn’t help but recall and revisit Kwan’s earlier books such as Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems for their outpouring of tea love.