Teas loved by crazy rich Asians

In Rich People Problems, a whole page is devoted to the Longjing tea and how it must be brewed. This “imperial tea" is one of China’s famous greens. Also known as the Dragonwell tea, it comes from the Zhejiang province and is a sweet and mellow tea. In the book, Dr Gu, a minor character, leaves his mark thanks to his expertise in gong fu brewing. We get a lesson from him on how the first rinse is a high pour, followed by a second pour from a lower height. Peik Lin, the protagonist’s friend, watches the ritual and describes the tea as “bracingly bitter". Before the visit ends, she has grown to “appreciate its silky bitterness more and more with each sip". In China Rich Girlfriend the Bird’s Tongue, a top-grade Longjing finds mention. It’s demanded by the spoilt heiress from the mainland for her mother and grandmother. But for herself, “I’ll have the Darjeeling," she says, “that’s always the best." Hard to top that!