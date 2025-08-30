Thai food moves beyond curry, makes a punchy comeback

Over the last eight months, at least three restaurants specialising in Thai cuisine have opened across the country—Tóa 66 and Khao Man Gai in Mumbai and Baan Phad Thai in Bengaluru—apart from existing restaurants, Fireback (Goa) and Banng (Delhi), setting up outposts in Mumbai.

While Thai food, typically curries, has been part of menus at multi-cuisine restaurants since the 1990s, the new restaurants have introduced original flavours and ingredients, apart from showcasing the diversity of regional specialities from the country.

India has taken to Thai food for various reasons. “The flavours hit all at once, yet there’s balance. It’s not trying to be subtle. It’s expressive, and people respond to that kind of honesty. Thai food, much like Indian food, manages to make one feel both comforted and surprised," explains chef Garima Arora, co-founder of Banng and the two Michelin-starred GAA in Bangkok. The vibrant flavour profile and preference for gravies and curries makes it a winner in India. Both cuisines use ingredients like tamarind, cilantro and lime, making Thai food more familiar for Indian diners.

Thai cuisine’s journey in India is closely linked to chef Ananda Solomon, who started Thai Pavilion in Mumbai in the erstwhile Taj Cuffe Parade in 1993 after spending time in Thailand, learning from cooks in the Thai royal palace as well as villages. Eventually, he came back to Mumbai with Thai chefs to start the restaurant. Solomon moved on to another Thai restaurant in Mumbai, Thai Naam in 2020. “There were three Thai chefs; one for the range, one for the curries and one for salads. He also hired three Thai fruit carvers who would sit in the restaurant and do live carving," says chef Manish Mehrotra, who spent his formative years under Solomon’s tutelage.

Also Read | How Thai is that green curry?

He reminisces that fresh Thai produce was hard to come by, and supplies would be delivered fortnightly, until Taj set up a small farm in Marol, Mumbai, to improve access to ingredients. It was a high-risk, high-reward decision because creating a Thai menu that would work for the Indian palate was tricky, especially when it came to using ingredients like fish sauce.

Fresh ingredients like lemon basil and pandan leaves still pose a challenge for many Thai restaurants. Manav Khanna, executive chef at Banng Delhi and Mumbai, says, “Our curry pastes are made in Bangkok and flown weekly to India." They also have a Thailand-based supplier for vegetables.

The biggest advantage Thai food has in India is that once the flavours click—sweet, salty, spicy and sour—they truly click. Thai green curry, pad thai and papaya salad are must-haves on pan-Asian menus. The dishes, much like all popular international cuisines, were Indianised to suit local palates and ingredients, and that’s what this new crop of restaurants is changing.

“I’ve seen green curry made with spinach to add colour, and pad thai that was way too spicy compared to the traditional one in Thailand," says chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, co-founder of Mumbai’s Seefah and Khao Man Gai. The Thai chef came to India in 2011 to work at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, and has made her home here. In 2018, she opened her eponymous restaurant with husband and partner chef Karan Bane in Bandra.

Thai dishes that have found fame apart from the usual suspects include the stuffed Thai omelette and miang kham, a pomelo and betel leaf salad. Authentic jungle, massaman and red curries are gaining popularity as well, say the new restaurateurs, who’ve taken up the cause to serve real Thai flavours.

Ketchaiyo picks dishes that she knows people will love without compromising on flavours. “The Southern Thai crab curry has become very popular in my restaurant, but I’m not going to change the taste for the Indian palate," she says. The region is known for its piquant dishes with bold flavours.

For Fireback, Goa and its new Mumbai outpost, restaurateur Rohit Khattar enlisted chef David Thompson, renowned for taking Thai food global with his restaurant Nahm in London in 2001, to create the menu. “David is a stickler for traditional recipes. However, we also knew that we could not alienate or patronise our guests by being stringent about it," says Khattar. For instance, the khmoy green curry at the Goa restaurant faced some pushback from diners because they were used to a different version. “Ours is not the green curry that you’ve been eating. It’s dark green and not watery. We use coconut cream and slow cook it till the cream splits and the oil separates, making it richer and creamier. The dish had mixed reviews, but it was fascinating to see how guests perceive dishes," he adds.

Frederic Meyer, founder of Bangkok’s famous Baan Phad Thai, has also opened an outpost in Bengaluru. The menu features Bangkok night market favourites such as yum yang, a punchy Thai-Chinese hot and sour salad; kai tawt, a brined and fried chicken wings with tamarind naam jim sauce.

Indian diners have also become more adventurous and flavour-curious, having travelled to Thailand often making it the go-to holiday destination for over a decade. While Bangkok is the gateway city, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui, Phi Phi Islands and Chiang Mai are on the itinerary. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, 1.6 million Indians travelled to Thailand in 2023, and 2.1 million in 2024.

Ishaa Shah, co-founder of Tóa 66, a vegetarian Thai-tasting experience in Mumbai, explains that for India’s younger generations who travel extensively, food is a big part of the experience. “Once they are back, the same audience is on the lookout for spaces that can take them back to the moment of discovery and that authentic flavour profile," she says. Her kway tiew pak mao, or handmade rice sheets stuffed with water chestnuts and served with a herbaceous broth, is a popular dish.

The thoughtful adaptation of authentic flavours, menu innovations and an emphasis on cultural respect ensure Thai food is no longer foreign, but is welcomed and celebrated.

Also Read | Chef Garima Arora on winning two Michelin stars

Sayoni Bhaduri is a lifestyle journalist based in Mumbai.