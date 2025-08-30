Thai food moves beyond curry, makes a punchy comeback

For Fireback, Goa and its new Mumbai outpost, restaurateur Rohit Khattar enlisted chef David Thompson, renowned for taking Thai food global with his restaurant Nahm in London in 2001, to create the menu. “David is a stickler for traditional recipes. However, we also knew that we could not alienate or patronise our guests by being stringent about it," says Khattar. For instance, the khmoy green curry at the Goa restaurant faced some pushback from diners because they were used to a different version. “Ours is not the green curry that you’ve been eating. It’s dark green and not watery. We use coconut cream and slow cook it till the cream splits and the oil separates, making it richer and creamier. The dish had mixed reviews, but it was fascinating to see how guests perceive dishes," he adds.