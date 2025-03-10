Taste history, culture and myriad flavours on a food trip to Thanjavur

Seetharama Vilas

If you are looking for traditional Tamil dishes like adai and kozhukatta (steamed rice dumplings), Seetharama Vilas is the place to go. The restaurant has a very modest ambiance, and the food is simple yet incredibly tasty. I was surprised by the adai served with avial, a mixture of vegetables cooked with yogurt and ground coconut. Although I had never tried this combination before, one bite convinced me that it was the best way to enjoy adai. The subtle taste of the avial complements the savory and spicy flavors of the adai perfectly. Another excellent choice is the munthiri dosa sprinkled with gunpowder and garnished with chopped cashews. And, like any other eatery in the area, the filter coffee at Seetharama Vilas was impeccable.