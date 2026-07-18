Why Aditi Dugar swears by this Japanese mortar and pestle

Every kitchen has drawers that over time become a museum for some “game-changing” cooking tools whose existence you’ve completely forgotten about. You know the ones picked up with great gusto, only to be buried beneath peelers, whisks and spare chopsticks. There’s a whole world of memories in there: gifts from friends, novelty items spotted during those aimless strolls in local supermarkets—like that time I bought a set of beautiful wooden spoons in a Bangkok market. Or was it South Korea? In that moment, the spoons felt like the missing tablescape piece for that dinner I was hosting later that week. Of course, the spoons never made it out of the drawer.