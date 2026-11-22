In February 2013, we moved back to India without much of a plan. Dusty, our dog, my beloved Cooking Chef came with us. None of them was negotiable. By May, we had found a space in Shahpur Jat, New Delhi, for Ivy & Bean, our little interpretation of Melbourne’s café culture. We called ourselves Modern Australian, which allowed us to remain cuisine-agnostic and play with ingredients. We opened in October, and the multifunctional stand mixer graduated from a domestic appliance to a restaurant workhorse, making all our doughs and desserts. I was thrilled to show my team its many features.