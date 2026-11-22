At 21, I had expensive taste and very little money. My particular weakness was a Kenwood Cooking Chef, a multifunctional stand mixer with an inbuilt induction cooking system. It sat gleaming in Harvey Norman, a home appliance store at QV in central Melbourne. With all the attachments I wanted, it cost roughly AU$4,500 (around ₹2.8 lakh now), an outrageous amount for a student waiting tables.
At 21, I had expensive taste and very little money. My particular weakness was a Kenwood Cooking Chef, a multifunctional stand mixer with an inbuilt induction cooking system. It sat gleaming in Harvey Norman, a home appliance store at QV in central Melbourne. With all the attachments I wanted, it cost roughly AU$4,500 (around ₹2.8 lakh now), an outrageous amount for a student waiting tables.
Not long before this, my partner, Ravish, and I had picked up a vintage Kenwood for AU$40 at a garage sale in Glen Waverley, a Melbourne suburb. The elderly lady who sold it to us assured us of its sturdiness, and she wasn’t wrong. It was dependable, built like a tank and belonged to an era when things were made to last.
Not long before this, my partner, Ravish, and I had picked up a vintage Kenwood for AU$40 at a garage sale in Glen Waverley, a Melbourne suburb. The elderly lady who sold it to us assured us of its sturdiness, and she wasn’t wrong. It was dependable, built like a tank and belonged to an era when things were made to last.
But the new one was sleek, shiny and capable of practically everything. It could knead, blend, mince, roll pasta, cut noodles, make ravioli, churn ice cream and even cook. I didn’t just want to use it. I wanted it to be mine.
Ironically, it’s the AU$40 one I wish I still had today. After years of working with sophisticated kitchen equipment, I’ve developed a greater appreciation for the simplicity, craftsmanship and durability of older machines. What I overlooked at 21 is precisely what I value now.
Back in 2009, Ravish and I were studying, working and saving towards opening a place of our own. I was waiting tables at a newly opened Italian restaurant in Templestowe, a Melbourne suburb. The tips were generous and distributed every week. My wages covered everyday expenses, while my tips financed my considerably less practical ambitions.
I’d visit QV just to admire the machine. It took me an entire year to save up for it. When we finally went to buy it, they didn’t have it in stock. The machine was available at their Dandenong store in Melbourne’s south-east, which meant a long drive and, more offensively, additional money spent on petrol. Fortunately, a sale softened the blow. I think they even threw in a few attachments. I don’t remember the exact deal, but I remember the satisfaction of bringing it home.
That night, I baked a cake.
I’ve always been and remain a hot kitchen chef. Pastry has never been my calling. Yet, presented with a machine capable of doing almost anything, my first instinct was to bake.
I made a cream cheese, citrus and strawberry cake, baking it in a sheet pan before cutting and layering it. That night, we repeatedly found ourselves downstairs, standing in front of the fridge, cutting another slice. For two people who don’t like dessert, we showed remarkable commitment.
For a few years, it was part of the life we were building in Melbourne. Then my mother lost her brother and sister in quick succession, and Ravish’s father was diagnosed with terminal illness. There is a particular confidence that comes with youth, the belief that if you can just be physically present, you might somehow make everything better.
In February 2013, we moved back to India without much of a plan. Dusty, our dog, my beloved Cooking Chef came with us. None of them was negotiable. By May, we had found a space in Shahpur Jat, New Delhi, for Ivy & Bean, our little interpretation of Melbourne’s café culture. We called ourselves Modern Australian, which allowed us to remain cuisine-agnostic and play with ingredients. We opened in October, and the multifunctional stand mixer graduated from a domestic appliance to a restaurant workhorse, making all our doughs and desserts. I was thrilled to show my team its many features.
What I considered a prized possession, they considered another piece of equipment to be used with all the delicacy of a demolition crew. In 2016, I walked into the kitchen one day to find it completely damaged. There was no service centre in India that could repair it, so it remained broken for two years. Eventually, I found a repair shop in London online and corresponded with them.
In 2018, I travelled to London with it, carefully bubble-wrapped and packed in a separate carton. By then, I had access to an arsenal of professional kitchen equipment, but apparently buying a replacement mixer was an entirely unreasonable proposition. Flying a broken one to London, on the other hand, was perfectly sensible. It returned to working order and continued its life in the kitchen.
In 2021, we closed Ivy & Bean. My sous chef, who had been with us since we opened in 2013, was preparing to start something of his own. He had worked with the machine, witnessed my fury when it broke and knew the ridiculous lengths I’d gone to have it repaired.
I passed it on to him. There was no grand gesture or emotional farewell. It simply felt right. I haven’t been in touch with him for a couple of years, and I don’t know where it is today. I hope it’s still working. God knows I went to enough trouble to make sure it could.
Radhika Khandelwal is the chef-founder of Radish Hospitality.