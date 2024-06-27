How a pop-up space is changing Bengaluru’s dining scene

Earlier this month, The Conservatory, a space dedicated to food pop-ups in the heart of Bengaluru, celebrated its second anniversary by hosting a series of culinary events around the theme ‘Double Trouble’. The team at The Conservatory, which has curated several avant-garde dining experiences in the city over the past couple of years, paired up chefs who don’t normally work together, and got them to create unique, one-time tasting menus; chefs Kavan Kutappa of the Naru Noodle Bar and Adithya Kidambi of Mossant Fermentary paired up, for instance, to cook a meal that blended Japanese and southern Indian ingredients and techniques, while chefs Brehadeesh Kumar of Gingko, Pune and Dina Weber of Sapa Bakery, Mysuru, created a menu influenced by German and Japanese working lunches.

The programme, involving four pairs of chefs, was such a hit that the space is repeating the experiment next week with two chefs at the forefront of the Goan culinary explosion: chefs Rahul Gomes Pereira of Jamun and Ralph Prazares of Padaria Prazares. “They also happen to be best friends who have never cooked together," Akhila Srinivas, founder of The Conservatory, tells us over coffee on a slow Monday afternoon. “It should be interesting."

It’s this ability to create playful, innovative experiences around food and culture that have made The Conservatory one of the most watched food spaces in the country—despite not being, in any sense, a restaurant with a fixed theme or menus. Located on the top floor of the Courtyard, a converted heritage home that has had many avatars over the years, from a tech/culture community space to a cafe and events venue, it is one of a handful of dedicated spaces for pop-ups in India, and it is ever changing.

View Full Image Akhila Srinivas, founder

Currently, the Courtyard has settled into its current identity of being an F&B hotspot, with the Naru Noodle Bar and cozy wine bar WIP being permanently housed here, and the first full-size outlet of Subko Coffee Roasters in Bengaluru coming up soon. “The whole space is like a living organism. It keeps growing in ways we didn’t even anticipate or plan for… things just happened," says Srinivas, who runs the show. Her family owns the property, and Srinivas, an architect and urban designer, has always been driven by culture and community. “We see the Conservatory as more than a pop-up space—it is a joining of the dots of who we are. It is for conversations around how culture influences food, and an experiment to perhaps give a larger definition to what art is," says Srinivas.

The Courtyard Cafe had been hosting food workshops, pop-ups and private dinners since 2019, giving space to talented chefs like Kanishka Sharma and Pallavi Menon, who went on to open their own restaurant in Bengaluru: the edgy, ingredient-led NĀVU. During the pandemic, the cultural events and workshops had to be put on hold because of lacklustre attendance—“but food bucked that trend," says Srinivas, leading to the team creating more events around culinary experiences.

“We have always been about storytelling, whether it be through food or art. Our curated dinners, even before we opened The Conservatory, told a story. That’s part of our DNA," says Srinivas. At the same time, people were hungry for meaningful fine-dining experiences in Bengaluru—not everyone enjoyed going to loud, crowded, massive microbreweries. “We are grateful for that, actually, because it made the pendulum swing the other way," says Srinivas. Sensing a gap and an interest from chefs who wanted to expand their horizons, she opened The Conservatory in 2022, its design inspired by the 200-year-old greenhouse at nearby Lalbagh Botanical Gardens.

In many ways, form led to function: the conservatory is a hothouse that encourages cooking talent. Chefs can be creative with menus that push their boundaries without the pressures of sustaining interest over time at a full-fledged restaurant. Most agree that the Bengaluru diner is open to new tastes and experiences—though the pop-ups here usually cost over ₹2,000 per person and settle down around the ₹4,000 mark, they are routinely sold out. “The audience in Bengaluru is super-attentive, engaged and constantly surprises us," says Avinandan Kundu of Sienna, Kolkata, which has hosted one pop-up at The Conservatory earlier this year and will be doing one in July as well, bringing the “whole Sienna experience" with pottery, workshops and textiles from its Kolkata cafe.

“A pop-up for a chef is like an ice bath for someone who goes to the gym regularly. You are suddenly immersed in a new environment and experience, and it’s necessary to break away from the safety of what we do in our regular kitchens," says Gresham Fernandes, whose Mumbai restaurant Bandra Born did a pop-up at The Conservatory in May.

It is this risk-taking energy that was missing from the Bengaluru food scene for years, and places like The Conservatory, which toe a fine line between the commercial and the experimental, are leading this shift. “It doesn’t matter how much space you have. What matters is the intent," says Srinivas.