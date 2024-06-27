How a pop-up space is changing Bengaluru’s dining scene
SummaryThe Conservatory in Bengaluru has emerged as a playground and laboratory for chefs from across India
Earlier this month, The Conservatory, a space dedicated to food pop-ups in the heart of Bengaluru, celebrated its second anniversary by hosting a series of culinary events around the theme ‘Double Trouble’. The team at The Conservatory, which has curated several avant-garde dining experiences in the city over the past couple of years, paired up chefs who don’t normally work together, and got them to create unique, one-time tasting menus; chefs Kavan Kutappa of the Naru Noodle Bar and Adithya Kidambi of Mossant Fermentary paired up, for instance, to cook a meal that blended Japanese and southern Indian ingredients and techniques, while chefs Brehadeesh Kumar of Gingko, Pune and Dina Weber of Sapa Bakery, Mysuru, created a menu influenced by German and Japanese working lunches.