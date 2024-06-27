How a pop-up space is changing Bengaluru’s dining scene

Currently, the Courtyard has settled into its current identity of being an F&B hotspot, with the Naru Noodle Bar and cozy wine bar WIP being permanently housed here, and the first full-size outlet of Subko Coffee Roasters in Bengaluru coming up soon. “The whole space is like a living organism. It keeps growing in ways we didn’t even anticipate or plan for… things just happened," says Srinivas, who runs the show. Her family owns the property, and Srinivas, an architect and urban designer, has always been driven by culture and community. “We see the Conservatory as more than a pop-up space—it is a joining of the dots of who we are. It is for conversations around how culture influences food, and an experiment to perhaps give a larger definition to what art is," says Srinivas.