‘The Gathering’: An immersive festival that pairs chefs with visual artists
In the last few years, the concept of the immersive dining experience has seen many novel formats and innovations. In recent times, this idea has transcended the realm of restaurants to enter community spaces, with food researchers, theatre practitioners and chefs combining performance and the culinary arts. The idea is to offer many different ways of looking at food history, community habits and provenance of ingredients.
And now, a unique festival, The Gathering, is bringing a new kind of interdisciplinarity to both the culinary and the visual arts by pairing chefs with artists. These nine pairs are creating nine exclusive pop-up restaurants, featuring five courses for 20 guests per sitting, to offer a sensorial storytelling experience. So, Chef Viraf Patel and Alex Davis take the guests on a journey to the future, wherein the rising sea levels have transformed ways of living on Earth. Through 'The Last Harvest’, the duo are conceptualising a world in which the way we think about and approach food has changed forever.
Chef Gresham Fernandes of Bandra Born and Elsewhere in India—a hybrid digital-physical art initiative combining music, AI, motion capture and simulation—too offer a futuristic vision albeit in a different lexicon. The pop-up titled, ‘Contrasts and Dualities’, looks at themes such as cheap vs expensive, heritage vs futures, nature vs industrialisation in a tech-forward way. “Chef Gresham's gastronomic provocations meet 'Elsewhere in India's' heritage-hacked futurism through Murthovic's soundscapes and Thiruda's visuals, thus forging a new culinary lexicon," states the curatorial note.
To be held between 21-23 February at the Travancore House, Delhi, The Gathering has been curated by Sushmita Sarmah and Prasad Ramamurthy. The entire event has been divided into three segments: explorers, or global expressions of regional cooking, the innovators that are pushing culinary boundaries, and the conservators, who are preserving culinary traditions of the past for the future. Some of the pairings include Prateek Sadhu and Aradhana Seth, Regi Mathew and Vinu Daniel, Adwait Anantwar and Devika Narain, Amninder Sandhu and Ekarth Studio, Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar and Archana Hande, and Vanika Choudhary and Punit Jasuja.