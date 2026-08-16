3 easy recipes for your evening snack fix

In a large bowl, mix the puffed rice with the peanut butter and honey/maple syrup, and ensure that it is well combined. Using a spatula, transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Set aside.

Melt the chocolate and coconut oil together in a double boiler or in 10-second bursts in the microwave. Pour the melted chocolate on the puffed rice in the baking dish and refrigerate for about an hour or until the chocolate has set.