3 easy recipes for your evening snack fix

Corn Barfi
A sweet and creamy Indian treat made with fresh corn, condensed milk and cardamom, garnished with pistachios and almonds.
Corn Barfi
A sweet and creamy Indian treat made with fresh corn, condensed milk and cardamom, garnished with pistachios and almonds.
COOKING TIME: 1 HOUR | CHILLING TIME: 3–4 HOURS | SERVES: 4–6
COOKING TIME: 1 HOUR | CHILLING TIME: 3–4 HOURS | SERVES: 4–6
INGREDIENTS
1 ear of corn
20–25 g corn kernels, frozen
½ cup milk, or as required
15 g condensed milk
10 g sugar
10 g semolina
2 g cardamom powder
15 g ghee
Pistachios, for garnish
Almonds, for garnish
METHOD
Blanch the fresh and frozen corn in boiling water for a few minutes until tender and then drain. Transfer to a blender jar and process into a fine paste. Set aside.
In a non-stick pan, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the corn purée and cook, stirring constantly to prevent sticking, for 5–7 minutes.
In a separate small pan, heat a little ghee. Add the semolina, roast until it turns fragrant and light golden, and add to the corn mixture. Pour in the milk and cook, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens significantly and begins to leave the sides of the pan.
Grease a tray or plate with some ghee. Transfer the thickened mixture to the tray and spread it evenly. Garnish with pistachios and almonds. Allow it to cool completely, then refrigerate for 3–4 hours until set.
Cut the barfi into squares and serve on the corn husk.
Peanut Butter Rice Fudge Bites
No-bake peanut butter fudge bites with crisp rice puffs and a glossy chocolate topping—these are crunchy, nutty and very healthy!
COOKING TIME: 15 MINUTES (PLUS 1 HOUR TO CHILL) |MAKES: 8–10 SQUARES
INGREDIENTS
2 cups puffed rice
½ cup peanut butter, creamy
2 tbsp honey or maple syrup
½ cup chocolate chips
¼ cup coconut oil
Parchment paper or butter to grease the tin
METHOD
- Grease a baking dish with butter or layer with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix the puffed rice with the peanut butter and honey/maple syrup, and ensure that it is well combined. Using a spatula, transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Set aside.
- Melt the chocolate and coconut oil together in a double boiler or in 10-second bursts in the microwave. Pour the melted chocolate on the puffed rice in the baking dish and refrigerate for about an hour or until the chocolate has set.
- Cut into squares and enjoy.
Apple Cookies
Soft, subtly sweet cookies with a delicate buttery flavour and topped with crisp apple slices—these cookies pair perfectly with a warm cup of tea.
COOKING TIME: 30 MINUTES | MAKES: 6–8 COOKIES
INGREDIENTS
½ cup + 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
¼ cup butter, softened
⅛ cup granulated sugar
⅛ cup brown sugar
¼ tsp vanilla essence
½ egg, large
1 apple, medium, thinly sliced
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp salt
METHOD
Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
To make the cookies, in a bowl, cream the butter and sugars together until just combined. Then whisk in the egg. Do not overmix. Add the vanilla essence. In a separate bowl, sieve the flour, baking soda and salt.
Add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture and mix until combined.
Scoop small portions of the dough and roll them into balls without flattening them. Place them on the prepared baking sheet. Press a thin slice of apple on top of each. Bake for 12–15 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden.
Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
Excerpted with permission from The Grain Kitchen: Celebrating Grains in Every Meal, by Anahita Dhondy; published by HarperCollins India; Pages: 224; ₹1,299.