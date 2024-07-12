The secret lives of chefs

We tend to put people in silos, viewing them solely through a linear perspective. For instance, someone in chef’s whites brings to mind the art of cooking. Chefs, though, like most creative people, are a sum of many parts. Some are avid gardeners, dancers, painters, musicians or sportspersons. Many influences come together to shape their personality and impact the mindset with which they step into the kitchen. While cooking is the mainstay of their day, their other creative passions help them unwind, allowing them to approach the long shifts in the kitchen with a fresh mind. The seven chefs in this story reveal their other sides, their forms of self-expression, what gives them joy and keeps them connected to their inner selves.

Gresham Fernandes, chef-partner, Bandra Born, Mumbai

T he 43-year-old Fernandes has always had avant-garde ideas—be it the Smoke House Room in Delhi, which was inspired by the organic, fluid network of fungal threads or mycelium, or the recently shuttered Salt Water Cafe, Mumbai, where European dishes met local produce. And now at Bandra Born, Fernandes celebrates the neighbourhood in which he spent his childhood, and where he learnt to celebrate fine music alongside great food.

“My grandmother had five kids, and several of my uncles worked on ships as pursers. So, music that hadn’t reached the rest of India would reach our home first either as vinyls or tapes," he says. The family didn’t just pay attention to music but to the quality of sound as well. The sound system in the household was always top-notch, with settings changed for each song. And therein lay the roots for Fernandes’ DJ avatar, Plan B.

In Bandra village, people would throw parties on the street for weddings and birthdays, and music would be played using basic mixers. Playing on this minimal equipment grew his skills. “Even when the joint family broke up and everyone moved into their own homes, the first thing that was bought was a great sound system," says Fernandes.

Music has kept him grounded all these years through hectic work days in the kitchen. His interests lie in reggae, drums, bass guitar and sounds that gradually evolve. “I have heard sessions from when Bob Marley started out with just one microphone hanging in the room. It has all the nuances of a jam session," shares Fernandes. His friends, who travelled extensively, would get him albums such as Homework (1997) by electronic music duo Daft Punk. He would blast it on the speakers when his parents went out, and it continues to be one of his favourite albums.

View Full Image Chef Fernandes' interests lie in reggae, drums, bass guitar and sounds that gradually evolve

Later, when started as a chef with The Leela Mumbai, he would finish a shift at midnight and head to clubs such as the Razzberry Rhinoceros, which would be open till 3am. Chandu, who goes by the name Major C now, used to be a DJ there, and Fernandes would observe him working behind the deck. “I count him as a mentor. My learning came from that. Those guys were spontaneous, and I imbibed that free-flowing attitude," he explains.

The other thing he learnt from his musician friends was how to read the energy in the room—something that came handy in his role as a chef. “People will forget what they drank and ate, but they will never forget how you made them feel. I am an introvert. I am not that guy who goes to a table to strike up a conversation, but I know how to read a room and tweak the vibe or experience accordingly," he explains.

Fernandes considers himself fortunate to be working with a like-minded person, Riyaaz Amlani, founder, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality, who is just as interested in the grammar of music. In fact, a lot of the company’s brands are built around music. “Nearly 12 years ago, when Smoke House Room opened, we had the second-best sound system in the country after Blue Frog, Mumbai," he says. “The launch party featured a lineup of 10 of India’s top DJs and bands such as Jalebi Cartel, MIDIval Punditz and more." Fernandes has been friends with some of them for close to 20 years.

Though Fernandes doesn’t do a lot of gigs, he has opened and closed sets for noted artists at antiSocial in Khar and Lower Parel. Whenever Social (another restaurant chain by Impresario) is at festivals such as Supersonic, he goes as the in-house DJ. “The artist I look up to right now is Luigi Tozzi. When he played in Hyderabad recently, I met him and realised that people we look up to are just as normal. What differentiates them is the kind of company they keep and the books they read. That impacts the storytelling. For instance, to me, the story in my kitchen is not about one ingredient or the farmer that I got it from, but about connections and histories that tie the various courses together," he says.

View Full Image Chef Malviya makes it a point to visit a dance academy in Jangpura, a neighbourhood in south-east Delhi, at least thrice a week

Light on his feet

Kartik Malviya, sous chef, The Oberoi New Delhi

For 30-year-old Malviya, dancing is not just a hobby, it is a way of life. He is known to break into a jig anywhere, from the kitchens to the street. Malviya was barely five when he started dancing and has since learnt the intricacies of street jazz and hip hop. “I come from a family of doctors in Bhopal. There are two people in the world who wear white—one who feeds the soul and the other who heals the soul," says the young chef, who has been with The Oberoi group for nine years, having started his career in the European Kitchen at Trident Gurgaon.

Malviya’s mother, in a bid to keep him and his siblings occupied, would enrol them in sports and dance classes. Malviya ended up playing football and cricket all through his teen years, but it was dance that moved him. Today, it calms and soothes him, bringing out the best version of himself.

He makes it a point to visit a dance academy in Jangpura, a neighbourhood in south-east Delhi, at least thrice a week. He also teaches there, sharing his love for rhythm and movement with a wider community. “That is an hour that I keep for myself. The choreographers are extremely flexible about timings. So, I can visit whenever I am free from work. The reinvigorating dance session also helps me with shifts in the kitchen. It gives me wings to work better, the mood instantly changes," says Malviya.

Over the years, his approach to dance has also changed. While it was hip hop and street jazz that appealed to him in his younger days, now it is the more elegant form of ballroom dancing that interests him. “You want to make your partner feel comfortable while dancing. That too is an art," he says.

His love for dance is matched by his fascination for shoes. While it started with admiring the cool sneakers of professional athletes and performers, he has now started building a collection of his own. As of now he has 20 pairs of Nike sneakers, including the Air Jordan 1 and Air Max. “We are in the profession of standing for long hours on some days, and I like shoes that are comfortable both on the kitchen and the dance floor," he adds. Malviya is also an avid photographer, and tries to frame the perfect shot, whether it’s of a dish or a sunset.

View Full Image Not many know that Chef Niyati Rao is also a proficient watercolourist.

Playing with light and colour

Niyati Rao, head chef and partner, Ekaa, Mumbai

Hyper-realistic renditions of herbs, tropical flora, marine life and delectable macaroons dominate the secret Instagram page of Niyati Rao. Not many know that this prolific chef, who highlights indigenous ingredients and producers at Ekaa, is also a proficient watercolourist. “I was always inclined towards everything artistic and DIY—be it craft, design or art. From a very young age, I was making bracelets for pocket money. Watercolour is something that has never left my side through all these years," says Rao.

The 29-year-old attributes her interest in the arts to her father, who was a musician and loved to sketch. When she comes across different produce during her travels, she tries to capture its likeness. The varied shades of colour fascinate her. “If I have a sprig of rosemary in my hand, I simply have to experiment with hues and make the herb look hyper realistic. When I see the end result, it makes me so happy that I want to frame it and share it with people," says Rao.

View Full Image When Rao comes across different produce during her travels, she tries to capture its likeness

Those who follow her watercolour page on Instagram, don’t know her identity, but recognise and appreciate the creative streak in her. “During the covid-19 pandemic, I wasn’t running a home delivery service like many, but was making paintings and selling them. It was an immensely gratifying experience. I didn’t start the page with the idea of selling my art. I did it just because painting gives me so much joy," she says.

The other creative pursuit that helps her unwind is dancing. A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she has taken to freestyle dancing these days within the privacy of her home. “My family has seen glimpses of it. Dancing is almost like being in a dream, but with your eyes open. I always want to test if there are newer steps that one can come up with. I am not trying to find myself through painting or dancing. I already know myself. These are ways that help me relax and experience joy," says Rao.

In recent times, she has also started crocheting, something that her team at Ekaa knows well by now. “I take 10-minute breaks between work to crochet, and members of the team have participated in this activity as well. But apart from them, I don’t think many know of this side to me. Most see me only as a chef," she adds.

View Full Image While Chef Thomas Zacharias’ musical interests are eclectic, classic rock spells comfort to him.

A performer at heart

Thomas Zacharias, chef and founder, The Locavore, Mumbai

Earlier this week, 38-year-old Zacharias became the first Indian guest chef to cook one of the two main dinners at Oxford Food Symposium 2024 in the UK, which has been celebrating food research by scholars, writers and chefs from around the world for 60 years. Zacharias curated a set of courses around “forest as the garden in an era of climate crisis", which was in sync with the symposium’s overarching theme, Gardens, Flowers and Fruit, about the connections between gardens and their botanicals with sustainability, food security and artistic expression.

For Zacharias, curating such a meal is one of the many ways to create awareness about sustainability and indigenous produce, which he has been researching for years. When he is not travelling on research trips, though, Zacharias can be seen crooning at karaoke clubs, sketching and strumming the guitar. He often makes his way to the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, for its music curation or to Art Night Thursdays in the city where contemporary art galleries offer immersive experiences. “It’s not just the performances or the exhibits that I like. Each of these spaces highlights the history and approaches behind a genre or an artist’s practice. That holds immense value to me," he adds.

He has often mentioned in interviews that being an introverted child led him towards both music and the visual arts. Zacharias’ parents enrolled him for music lessons, be it Carnatic music or piano. He was part of the school choir and later in a band at the Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal, where he started his education in the culinary arts.

To keep that musical strain alive, after hectic days in the kitchen—whether in the early phase of his career at Le Bernardin in New York or later at The Bombay Canteen—Zacharias would go karaoking every Monday, a ritual he tried not to miss. “I was in a band all through school and college, and I missed performing. Karaoking sort of made up for it. Even today, I get together with a group of close, like-minded friends. Going karaoking is not just a way of spending time but also releasing creative energy," he says.

While Zacharias’ musical interests are eclectic, classic rock spells comfort to him. When he was part of the band, he would play songs by Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, and he keeps going back to those. Just like his approach to food, his approach to the arts is multidisciplinary. “As an adolescent, I would also sketch and paint. We had a camcorder at home, so I would make a lot of home videos. The idea was not just to make something of it, but simply look at forms of self-expression," he says. “At the time, I felt awkward and different, but looking back, I think I was just creatively inclined in a society that didn’t value these attributes."

Today, he is obsessed with the idea of creativity, and reads extensively. Zacharias believes there is no one way of expressing oneself—once you tap into the inner artist, your mind gets unblocked. “I believe in the ‘well theory’. When you are taking creative ideas out, the well will dry out at sometime. So, you need to keep replenishing it with experiences. So, I listen to a lot of live music, attend theatre, festivals and art exhibits."

View Full Image Ali Akbar Baldiwala, who took over the kitchen at Slink & Bardot when it returned in a new avatar in 2022, has always been a creative person

A spontaneous creator

Ali Akbar Baldiwala, executive chef, Slink & Bardot, Mumbai

In a recent self-portrait, chef Baldiwala offered a glimpse into his mind. In the image, just the top of his head is visible, complete with curls and the edges of his spectacles. With a bright flame in the background, it seems as if the portrait is on fire. “I was feeling anxious at the time. My mind was clouded and cluttered. I wanted to express that feeling in that painting," he says. He doesn’t just create poignant works of art but cheeky ones as well. In another painting, he created an adult version of SpongeBob SquarePants. “It was a rendition of where I wanted my mind to be," he says.

Baldiwala, who took over the kitchen at Slink & Bardot when it returned in a new avatar in 2022, has always been a creative person. “Before I knew that I wanted to be a chef, there were a lot of creative fields that I had considered. It was never going to be a desk job for me," says the 29-year-old, who boasts of a rich culinary legacy—his grandmother was a popular cook within the Bohri community, while his father helmed a successful catering enterprise.

At Slink & Bardot, he brings together food memories of his childhood with international flavours in small and large plates such as ceviche made with red snapper, coriander coconut broth and salli potato straws. Though his days are busy, he still manages to take some time off to sketch and paint. “I am at that stage of my career when I can take a breather from time to time to get back to my creative passions. It is also extremely important for my overall wellbeing. Before becoming Chef Ali, I was Ali—a sum of many things. I don’t want those aspects to get lost in the process," he says.

View Full Image A self-portrait by Chef Baldiwala

Besides the visual arts, Baldiwala also has a keen interest in music. In college, he used to be in a band called Maa Ka Ashirwad, which played popular music. It was a platform for the members to have fun and explore different genres. Around that time, Baldiwala began to listen to electronic music and realised his affinity for it. “I have worked in places which played banging music. Whenever I am setting up a kitchen, the sound system is the first thing on my list. My close friends and family members have played a huge role in this. While my brother is a singer-songwriter, my romantic partner is a vocal artist as well," he says.

He has set his sights on learning to DJ, having taken a class only last week. Baldiwala follows a lot of DJs on Soundcloud, including Hozho, who has a unique melodic dark sound, a lesser-known artist called Jugaadu, and Helena Hauff. “I have discovered a fun artist, Kratex, who plays Marathi House music. I think music remains one of the biggest creative outlets for me—it is most accessible and has been with me for a long time," he says.

View Full Image Chef Olveira is part of an eclectic group of cyclists, ranging from amateurs to those who are part of the national team, and they meet regularly in the morning

Cycling to connect with the mind and inner self

Manuel Olveira, chef and owner, La Loca Maria and La Panthera, Mumbai

T he Spanish chef Manuel Olveira grew up amidst vineyards and olive trees in the Unesco heritage town of Toledo. Some of his earliest memories date back to his mother cooking at her restaurant, and Olveira started helping out on weekends at the age of 14. The other indelible childhood memory is of learning to cycle with his grandfather.

“I don’t even remember how old I was, but I can still recall the bicycle that he got me. It was an HB bike, but I was not very good at cycling. It took me a long time to learn," says Olveira. However, the landscape around his home—dotted with vineyards and forests—gave him the space to cycle and play as much as he wanted. He carries that sense of unfettered freedom within him even now.

Today, he not only curates the menu at La Loca Maria, bringing together his Spanish culinary heritage with a personal creativity, but also manages the finances, marketing and logistics at the 70-seater restaurant in Pali Naka in Mumbai. “Cycling gives me peace. After a hectic day at the restaurant, when I get on the bike, I forget everything else. It relieves stress and I come home happy," shares the 38-year-old.

He is part of an eclectic group of cyclists, ranging from amateurs to those who are part of the national team, and they meet regularly in the morning. Not only does the group carry gear but also sugars that can be digested quickly during the intense activity. “When you go at an average of 35 kilometres per hour, the body burns around 3,500 calories in four hours. If you don’t eat something that can be digested quickly, you will collapse," explains Olveira.

For easy rides, Olveira and his group cycle along Marine Drive, and for the longer rides, they drive to Palm Beach road and cycle from there to Khapoli and Lonavala. While those who are part of the national team or are aspiring to be on it compete hard, the chef prefers to cycle at his own pace. “I can’t afford to fall. I have to go back to the restaurant and cook. But we all help the others train, as they can’t do so alone," says Olveira, who rides a road bike from Bianchi. Bought in Spain, this lightweight cycle weighs only seven kilos and is made of carbon.

His favourite terrain is hilly, and he often heads to the Western Ghats in Lonavala. “I zone out in the mountains. When you cycle up, the connection with the mind and the inner self becomes stronger. When you think you are done, you still find energy to go uphill. The focus and discipline required is a lot like cooking in the kitchen. I like that about cycling," he says.

View Full Image One will always find herbs such as lemongrass, basil, rosemary and thyme in Chef Dubey's garden patch at work.

Finding solace in herbs

Rohit Dubey, chef-in-charge, Pilibhit House, Haridwar–IHCL Seleqtion

Hailing from a family of farmers in Dehradun, Dubey grew up surrounded by seeds, shoots and leaves. To him, a well-tended farm signified abundance and natural bounty. Throughout his 16-year career, spent at places like Chennai and Varanasi, he made sure to create small kitchen gardens wherever he worked. One will always find herbs such as lemongrass, basil, rosemary and thyme in his garden patch at work. He also tends to local varieties of banana, raw mango and allium starcheyi, also known as jungle pyaz, used in seasoning and tempering.

“In the high-pressure world of professional kitchens, finding moments of relief is crucial. I find solace in my herb garden, and caring for it is my favourite stress buster," says the 40-year-old. He keeps looking up new techniques and methods of gardening. Right now, he is researching ways to grow microgreens in a bed of cotton. “You don’t really need a garden for it. This can be done in the kitchen itself," explains Dubey. “It’s incredibly satisfying to see something grow from a seed to a plant. Fresh herbs not only enhance the flavours but also bring a sense of accomplishment and peace."