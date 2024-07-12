The secret lives of chefs

Though Fernandes doesn’t do a lot of gigs, he has opened and closed sets for noted artists at antiSocial in Khar and Lower Parel. Whenever Social (another restaurant chain by Impresario) is at festivals such as Supersonic, he goes as the in-house DJ. “The artist I look up to right now is Luigi Tozzi. When he played in Hyderabad recently, I met him and realised that people we look up to are just as normal. What differentiates them is the kind of company they keep and the books they read. That impacts the storytelling. For instance, to me, the story in my kitchen is not about one ingredient or the farmer that I got it from, but about connections and histories that tie the various courses together," he says.