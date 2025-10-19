This new restaurant in Mumbai serves up what India's royals ate

Born in Indore, Medhora’s earliest memories were of grand dinner parties hosted by her parents and grandparents. She was also introduced to the cuisine of the erstwhile royal families through her friend circle at boarding school and college across Indore and Pune. She moved to Mumbai in 2004 and worked in advertising and marketing for a few years, before the lure of kitchens led her to launch Charoli Foods in 2015. “Charoli started as pop-ups where I served the royal food of Malwa in western Madhya Pradesh, which was the food I grew up eating. I wanted to take it to people so as to preserve these recipes," says Medhora, who is not a trained chef, but has learnt on the job. Being a research nerd also helped as she pored over archives and gathered recipes and oral histories from family and friends, translating them into immersive pop-ups and curated catering.