4 exciting new restaurants to check out across cities this month

Check out these new restaurants across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, opened within the last couple of months, offering fresh dining options:

The Yard, Whitefield, Bengaluru Picture an abandoned factory overtaken by nature — vines creeping over steampunk machinery against an ever-changing backdrop. The Yard in Bengaluru's Whitefield, tucked away in an industrial corner of the burgeoning suburb, is one such space, where an old warehouse and shopfloor has been refurbished into a multi-level space split into several sitting areas. Street art, graffiti, and art installations infuse The Yard with life, ensuring guests see something fresh and exciting with every visit. Opened earlier this month, The Yard will see events, performances and will also act as a launch pad for local artists, besides a mini football field that is already operational. Spanning over 23,000 square feet across two levels, the all-day dining bar also incorporates Revive at The Yard, a cozy café, a DIY salad bar, and a main kitchen that serves contemporary global cuisine. Highlights include hyperlocal favorites with a twist, such as Delhi 6 Gol Gappe, OG Seekh Kebab and Seafood Nippat Masala.

Siren Cocktail Bar, Lavelle Road, Bengaluru

Siren has strong Chinese influences

The explosion of Asian cuisines in India options now extends to the cocktail scene as well. Take the Olive group's latest venture Siren in Bengaluru, where Chinese cultural heritage and Chinese festivals influence a bunch of innovative new cocktails like Whisper in the Sky, inspired by the Chinese Lantern Festival, which uses ingredients like peach, orchids and sesame to blend into a fruity and fluffy flavour profile and Remember Jie, a silky floral cocktail blended with chrysanthemums and red wine inspired by Tomb Sweeping Day. Executive chef Martin Gomes has crafted the menu by reimagining traditional dishes, ingredients, and cultural motifs. Try the Grilled Scallops with Bacon Jam, seared scallops topped with bacon jam served with a chilli spiced soy dip, Five Spice Chicken Wings and Crispy Konjee Shiitake with marinated shiitake mushrooms fried crisp and tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Call Me Ten's Miso Chicken Chintan Ramen Shoyu.

Call Me Ten, Vasant Vihar, Delhi Call Me Ten, a Japanese restaurant in Delhi, offers a dual dining experience. Level 0 showcases an innovative take on traditional Japanese cuisine, featuring dishes such as spicy tuna tartare, Belgium Braised Pork Belly Gyoza, Japanese Cold Pizza with salmon or tuna, and Bang Bang Cauliflower sushi rolls and Tofu and Leek Yakitori, Japanese-style risotto, and Shoyu Pork Tonkotsu Ramen. In contrast, Level 1 provides an intimate setting for exclusive Omakase experiences, where the sushi chef crafts personalized menus highlighting fresh, expertly prepared Japanese ingredients.

Amaru's menu offers four kinds of ceviche.

Amaru, Bandra West, Mumbai Nikkei cuisine, born from the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavours, has found a new home in Mumbai's Amaru restaurant. This culinary style, which emerged in Peru's Japanese immigrant communities, combines the bold flavours of Latin America with the precision of Japanese technique. Amaru's menu showcases this unique blend, starting with the Nikkei Ceviche, where raw tuna, raw mango, and soy leche de tigre come together in a refreshing harmony. Other highlights include the Buff Carpaccio, thinly sliced and paired with saffron sauce and arugula, adding an Italian twist to the Nikkei flavour profile. The Mixto Ceviche offers a seafood trio of prawns, tuna, and hamachi (yellowtail fish). For sushi enthusiasts, Amaru's Peru-inspired roll features softshell crab, tempura prawns, and salmon. Vegetarian options abound, including a tofu steak, asparagus nigiri, and creative twists on traditional dishes.