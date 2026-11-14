The sweet story of ‘thekua’ and a recipe for the sacred offering

India has a diverse biscuit culture, but it doesn't always recognise it as one. Several recipes across the country use flour, jaggery, ghee and spices to create a variety of sweets and savouries, often shaped by hand or moulds, and usually deep-fried, baked or cooked on a griddle. Take the shortbread-like nankhatai or Kerala's achappams. The distinctive shapes and forms are as varied as the stories behind their origin.
India has a diverse biscuit culture, but it doesn't always recognise it as one. Several recipes across the country use flour, jaggery, ghee and spices to create a variety of sweets and savouries, often shaped by hand or moulds, and usually deep-fried, baked or cooked on a griddle. Take the shortbread-like nankhatai or Kerala's achappams. The distinctive shapes and forms are as varied as the stories behind their origin.
There is also the Bihari thekua, a biscuit-like sweet made with freshly harvested wholewheat flour, jaggery and ghee, and often flavoured with fennel seeds or cardamom. It stands out for its decorative texture usually etched with geometric and floral patterns. “The designs, shaped using a wooden mould, locally known as saancha, are symbolic of the fresh harvest of sugarcane, the long leaves of wheat, and the grains arranged in chequered patterns,” says Alpana Verma, co-founder of The Bihari Studio, a Mumbai-based cloud kitchen specializing in Bihari cuisine.
There is also the Bihari thekua, a biscuit-like sweet made with freshly harvested wholewheat flour, jaggery and ghee, and often flavoured with fennel seeds or cardamom. It stands out for its decorative texture usually etched with geometric and floral patterns. “The designs, shaped using a wooden mould, locally known as saancha, are symbolic of the fresh harvest of sugarcane, the long leaves of wheat, and the grains arranged in chequered patterns,” says Alpana Verma, co-founder of The Bihari Studio, a Mumbai-based cloud kitchen specializing in Bihari cuisine.
Thekua is most commonly associated with Chhath puja because of its significance as a sacred offering to the Sun God. Typically celebrated a week after Diwali, in the Hindu month of Kartik, it is a key festival for communities living in Bihar and Jharkhand.
In the research paper ‘Chhath Mahāparva: A Socio-historical Study of Folk Continuity and Cultural Civilization in North India (2025)’, published in the International Journal of Social Science and Humanities, author Dheeraj Pratap Mitra discusses the patterns of the thekua and their connection to ancient symbols. The chakra, or wheel symbolizes the cycle of life, seasonal cycles, and natural order.
Other studies also points to a sweet called apupa—"a Vedic fried sweet item of barley or rice flour sweetened with honey, and later with sugarcane juice and sugar"—writes food historian and author KT Achaya in his book A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food. Although both are flour-based and made in ghee, there is no clear historical evidence to support thekua is derived from apupa.
“It's more than a festive snack. It's like an immunity booster, is nutrient dense, and helps us through the transition of the seasons,” adds Verma.
Born in Patna, and raised in Jamshedpur, she remembers her family coming together to prepare the mahaprasad, using around eight to 10 kgs of wholewheat flour. “Even the men gathered around to help, especially with kneading the dough,” she says, adding that the word thekua is derived from thokna, meaning to press by hand. Since there is no milk or water in the recipe, it stays for many months when stored in the right conditions. “Sometimes if we couldn't make it home for the puja, there'd be some left aside for us to snack on when we returned for our Christmas break.”
Thekua also holds deep cultural significance among the indigenous communities of eastern India, where folk traditions and foraging practices have inspired variations of the beloved sweet using mahua. In Mahua Matters, Issue #1, a print publication celebrating India's mahua tree, produced by Edible Issues and Wild Harvest India, features a selection of recipes using the dried flowers, including thekua.
Today, Verma makes a small batch of thekua, often mixing the dough with fennel seeds and dried coconut, and using her mother's saancha to shape them. It's a ritual that has passed down through generations, sustained by the collective effort and enthusiasm of community cooking.
Thekua
Recipe by Alpana Verma
Ingredients
2 cups whole wheat flour
1 cup jaggery powder
1 tsp cardamom (choti elaichi)
2 tsp saunf or fennel seeds
4 tsbp ghee
Cookie mould or any mould to give it shape/design.
Method
Dry grind the cardamom and fennel seeds along with the jaggery powder.
Hand mix all the above in the ghee. You may need to add more ghee for binding. Knead into a stiff dough. If need be, add warm water to bind the dough, however add a tablespoon at a time. The stiffness should be just right to bind into a ball.
Press the ball of dough onto the mould.
Heat oil in a flat bottom kadhai. Simmer to bring down the temperature.
Drop each thekua in oil. Increase the heat and do not touch. Wait till the edges are brownish, then carefully turn them.
Once done, carefully take out and put on a thali to cool. Only when it cools will it become crisp.