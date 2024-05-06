Recipes to plan a ‘Tasty Tiffin’ for school
SummaryIn her newest cookbook, Tasty Tiffin, author Archana Doshi shares useful tips and over 40 recipes for wholesome school lunches
Packing a school lunch is a daunting task for most parents and used to be for me too. Trying to balance the nutritional needs of children with the taste and fun element on a daily basis, and preparing food that they will actually eat can be super challenging.
Packing a healthy school lunch box is important for several reasons.
1. First, it provides children with the necessary nutrients and energy to stay focused and engaged in the classroom. A well-balanced lunch should include a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats.