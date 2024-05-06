Recipes to plan a ‘Tasty Tiffin’ for school

Packing a school lunch is a daunting task for most parents and used to be for me too. Trying to balance the nutritional needs of children with the taste and fun element on a daily basis, and preparing food that they will actually eat can be super challenging.

Packing a healthy school lunch box is important for several reasons.

1. First, it provides children with the necessary nutrients and energy to stay focused and engaged in the classroom. A well-balanced lunch should include a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats.

2. Second, it can help prevent childhood obesity and other health problems associated with a poor diet.

3. Third, it sets a positive example for children, teaching them the importance of making healthy food choices.

4. Finally, it can also help children develop good eating habits that will benefit them in the long term.

Also read: The mystique of saffron in a summer lunch

Here is how I started thinking about what should go into my child’s snack or lunch box. It’s simple when you keep these points at the top of your mind. All the ideas in this book are regular, everyday foods we eat at home. They are nothing fancy but just made tasty and appealing using a bento-style packing and, yes, they are healthy too.

Think: Whole Grains for Energy

Carbohydrates are so important for children as they give them the energy needed to put the mind and body to good use in school. It could be in the form of sandwiches, rolls, parathas or rice. Make sure the grains used are whole grains like wheat, rice, oat and millets that give the right nutrition and energy.

Think: Proteins

Proteins are important for brain- and muscle-building for a growing child. Even if it goes in small portions, think cheese cubes, nut butters such as peanut butter and almond butter, eggs in various forms, paneer and yogurt. The protein portion of the meal will keep your child full and help to maintain concentration levels through the afternoon lessons.

Think: Vegetables and Fruit for Vitamins and Fibre

Always add a piece of fresh or dried fruit to your child’s lunch box. Children will eat fruit if they are hungry and ‘junk’ options are unavailable. They bring in the energy and nutrition required for growing children. And vegetables in any form, whether added as a sabzi or mixed into dosa, paratha or pulao, will still make a small difference in adding the right nutrition.

Think: Water to Drink

Always pack a litre of water. Avoid packaged juices for the lunch box as they come with unhealthy sugars and preservatives. Freeze water bottles the night before for hot summer days. And if packing fresh juices or milkshakes, add a few cubes of ice into the bottle so they stay fresh.

Think: Small Snack

A small snack box apart from the breakfast and lunch box is also required for a child who goes to school for the full day. Think of healthy crackers, wholegrain muffins, low-fat cookies, granola bars and date bars. You can prepare these in bulk and keep them ready for busy school days.

Think: Portion Size and Make It Fun

Consider the portion size appropriate for your child’s needs and age, and pack accordingly. Try to make it fun and interactive by cutting fruits and veggies in different shapes; packing a variety of different foods in small bento boxes; or separating them into bite-sized portions.

Spinach Corn Quesadilla, Grapes

This is a nutritious meal that is easy to prepare and works perfectly as an easy-to-eat lunch. The quesadillas are made with wholewheat tortillas that are filled with a mixture of sautéed spinach, sweet corn kernels and melted cheese. The spinach adds a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals, while the sweet corn kernels provide a sweet and crunchy texture that complements the savoury flavour of the cheese.

Makes: 8 slices

Ingredients

1 cup spinach, chopped

1 cup sweet corn, boiled

2 tbsp mayonnaise

4 wholewheat tortillas

½ cup mozzarella cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil, for cooking

Method

• Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat, add the spinach and sweet corn and sauté for 2 minutes till the spinach is cooked and all the water evaporates. Turn off the heat.

• Stir in the mayonnaise, salt and pepper and keep aside.

• Preheat a skillet over medium heat; place the tortilla and warm it for a few seconds. Then spoon the spinach-and-corn mixture on to one side of the tortilla, sprinkle cheese and fold the other side on top of the stuffing to create a semicircle.

• Drizzle 1 tsp olive oil and cook on either side of the tortilla till crisp and golden brown. Once done, cut the quesadilla into wedges.

• Allow it to cool before packing into the lunch box.

Excerpted with permission from ‘Tasty Tiffin: 40+ Delicious and Healthy Lunch Box Ideas for Kids’ authored by Archana Doshi and published by HarperCollins India.

Also read: The pickle platter of India